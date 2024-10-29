Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Assets Increase By 63.31%, Wife's By 73.26% In 5 Years

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s assets increased by 63.31% and his wife’s assets increased by 73.26% in the last five years. However, CM Shinde’s annual income dropped by 22.31% whereas his wife’s income increased by 214.71% in five years.

As the date to file nomination for Maharashtra assembly elections comes to an end today, CM Shinde filed his nomination from Thane’s Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency on Monday. While filing his nomination, CM declared his assets to be worth Rs 14.83 Cr, which increased by 63.31% from 2019 according to his affidavit filed in 2019 assembly elections, where he had declared total assets worth Rs 5.44 Cr.

The assets include cash worth Rs 2,600, fixed deposits in various cooperative and public banks worth Rs 10.76 lakhs, shares of Thane Janata Cooperative Bank (TJSB) worth Rs 50,500 and an LIC policy worth Rs 59.87 Lakhs. CM Shinde also possesses 110gm gold worth Rs 7.92 Lakhs, a revolver worth Rs 2.50 Lakhs and a pistol worth Rs 2.25 Lakhs and two cars including a 2006-registered Mahindra Armada and 2011-registered Mahindra Bolero. His assets also include investments in multiple business ventures owned by him.

CM Shinde’s annual income has dropped by 22.31% from Rs 44.81 Lakhs in 2020 to Rs 34.81 Lakhs in 2024. However, his income had increased in 2021 to Rs 52.96 Lakhs and subsequently decreased to Rs 48.90 Lakhs in 2022 and Rs 35.05 Lakhs in 2023. He has declared to be receiving his income from business and agriculture which include Bombay Food Packers, Shivam Transport, Shivam Enterprises and Newleaf Organics, apart from his salary from the state government. He has a liability worth Rs 5.29 Cr. to be paid against loans from his wife, daughter-in-law and a real estate company.

On the other hand, his wife Lata Shinde’s assets were declared to be worth Rs 22.85 Cr, which increased by 73.26% than 2019 assets worth Rs 6.11 Cr. Her assets include cash worth Rs 2 Lakhs, fixed deposits in various cooperative, public and private banks worth Rs 1.50 Cr, an LIC policy worth Rs 3.84 Lakhs and a life insurance policy worth Rs 17.33 Lakhs. She possesses 580gm gold worth Rs 41.76 Lakhs, a 2010-registered tempo, 2013 and 2019 registered Toyota Innova cars and a 2016-registered Mahindra Scorpio cars. She has also lent Rs 4.55 Cr. to his husband and has investments in multiple businesses owned by the couple.

The annual income of CM Shinde’s wife saw a whopping 214.71% jump from Rs 5.03 Lakhs in 2020 to Rs 15.83 Lakhs in 2024. Her annual income remained between 4.26 Lakhs to 4.97 Lakhs from 2021 to 2023 but saw a huge jump in the last year. She has declared to be receiving her income from businesses like Shinde Construction, Newleaf Organics and other rents. She has a liability worth Rs 9.99 Cr. to be paid against loans from banks and individuals.

CM Shinde has nine criminal cases pending against him which include six cases for disobeying public servant’s orders, unlawful assembly, wrong claims and defamation in elections as well as setting public property ablaze and disturbing peace in society.