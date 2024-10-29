Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Releases Third List, Fields Anil Deshmukh’s Son Salil In Katol

Salil Deshmukh |

The NCP (SP) on Monday declared seven more candidates for next month's Maharashtra assembly elections, replacing former state home minister Anil Deshmukh with his son Salil Deshmukh in Katol.

With the latest fourth list, the number of candidates declared by the Sharad Pawar-led party so far has reached 83.

The constituencies included in this fourth list are Maan, Katol, Khanapur, Wai, Daund, Pusad, and Sindkheda.

In Satara, all eyes were on Sharad Pawar regarding the candidature for the Maan and Wai constituencies. Given the competitive interest in the constituency, Prabhakar Deshmukh decided to withdraw. Consequently, Abhay Singh Jagtap, Anil Desai and Prabhakar Gharge were considered, with Sharad Pawar ultimately selecting Prabhakar Gharge as the candidate.

In the Wai constituency, Pawar is employing a surprising strategy. Discussions had emerged around Nitin Sawant and Arunadevi Pisal, the latter being a former chairperson of the Satara Zilla Parishad. The Pisal family had previously represented the Wai constituency, and now they have another opportunity to contest in the 2024 assembly elections.

The fourth list

Maan: Prabhakar Gharge

Katol: Salil Anil Deshmukh

Khanapur: Vaibhav Sadashiv Patil

Daund: Ramesh Thorat

Wai: Arunadevi Pisal

Pusad: Sharad Mend

Sindkheda: Sandip Bedse