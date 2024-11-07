Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena UBT Releases Manifesto; Dharavi Redevelopment Project Will Be Scrapped, Says Udhhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray released the Shiv Sena (UBT) manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections today (Thursday, November 7) and made a huge promise to the residents of Dharavi of scrapping the existing tender for Dharavi redevelopment project. Thackeray said that the tender flouts norms and favours Adani- the developer of the project. The Sena UBT manifesto however mentions that after a new tender will be floated.

Speaking over the much-talked-about Ladki Bahin Scheme, Uddhav Thackeray said the scheme will continue. However, when asked by the reporter as how will the funds be managed for providing monthly financial assistance to women in Maharashtra, Thackeray said the plan is ready, however, he will not reveal it as the Mahayuti will steal the idea.

Thackeray clarified that many of the promises made by his party overlaps the promises in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). In an unique idea, the Sena UBT has also released a pocket manifesto. People can carry the manifesto in their pockets, which also has a QR code. The voters can scan the code to easily access poll promises the party has made, Thackeray said.

With less than 15 days remaining for the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, the political parties have started releasing their election manifestos. On Wednesday, in a MVA rally in Vidharbha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced five promises the party will fulfil after coming to power.

The promises concentrated on women and youth, including a Mahalakshmi Yojana for women under which Rs 3,000 will be given per month to one woman in every family and free bus travel for women.

While Sharad Pawar said that when MVA comes to power it will launch a Krishi Samruddhi Yojana, with a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh for every farmer.