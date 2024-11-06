 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar Releases NCP's Manifesto, Repeats Mahayuti's 10 Guarantees Announced By CM Shinde In Mahayuti Rally
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar Releases NCP's Manifesto, Repeats Mahayuti's 10 Guarantees Announced By CM Shinde In Mahayuti Rally

The NCP led by Ajit Pawar on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. These promises were part of the ten guarantees announced on Tuesday by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the Mahayuti's rally

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
NCP releases election manifesto | X@ajitpawar

The NCP led by Ajit Pawar on Wednesday in its Maharashtra Assembly election manifesto has promised a Rs 25,000 per hectare bonus for paddy farmers, farm loan waiver, increase in monthly financial benefit to eligible women beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500, creation of 2.5 million jobs and construction of 45,000 'panand' roads in rural areas.

These promises were part of the ten guarantees announced on Tuesday by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the Mahayuti's rally held at Kolhapur to kick-start its joint campaign.

Ajit Pawar, who virtually addressed the press conference from Baramati, repeated all the other guarantees as part of the NCP manifesto. Ajit Pawar said that the Ladki Bahin Yojana is an initiative that will be the largest monthly DBT transfer in Maharashtra's history, providing benefits of Rs 25,000 per year to over 2.3 crore women (from the present Rs 18,000 annually).

The NCP's manifesto consists of 11 promises including increase in pension to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500 per month, increase in the Shetkari Samman Nidhi to Rs 15,000 from Rs 12,000 per year, combining support from both the central and state governments. The manifesto talks about waiving the farmers' loans and giving 20 per cent additional subsidy for all crops sold under the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Alliance Unveils '10 Guarantees,' Pledging Loan Waivers,...
article-image

Besides, the party has assured Rs 2,5000 per hectare bonus for paddy farmers."We are committed to implement these measures that will curb the prices of essential commodities, making them more affordable for everyone," reads the manifesto. The NCP has resolved to build more than 45,000 'panand' roads in rural parts of Maharashtra to develop the rural agricultural infrastructure.

The NCP has also promised to create 2.5 million jobs and provide a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to one million students through training. Besides, a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 will be paid to Anganwadi and ASHA workers, commitments to reduce electricity bills by 30 per cent while prioritising solar and renewable energy.

The NCP also unveiled constituency-specific manifestos for all the Assembly seats it is contesting. It was released at a series of events. The NCP's National President and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar released it in Baramati while state President Sunil Tatkare released it in Mumbai and Working President Praful Patel in Gondiya.

