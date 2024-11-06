Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Alliance Unveils '10 Guarantees,' Pledging Loan Waivers, Women’s Welfare, And Job Creation

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X/ @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: In anticipation of a potential complete loan waiver announcement by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in its manifesto during Rahul Gandhi's Swabhiman Rally at BKC, the Mahayuti alliance preemptively unveiled ten guarantees for the citizens of Maharashtra.

The announcement was made during launching of its election campaign on Tuesday in Kolhapur. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were present for the rally. They together launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties and highlighted various schemes they have launched in the last two and half years. Before starting joint campaign, the Sena, NCP and BJP leaders visited Mahalaxmi temple and offered prayers to Amba Mata.

During his speech, Shinde expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance would secure a decisive victory with the maximum number of seats. He assured the people of Kolhapur that they would return to celebrate their triumph together.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Satara in support of Shambhuraj Desai, Shinde said the higher 'strike rate' of the Shiv Sena led by him in the Lok Sabha polls proved 'whose Shiv Sena is the real one'.

“Some people abandoned the principles of Bal Thackeray,” Shinde said, taking a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, who joined hands with the Congress and NCP in 2019 to form the MVA government.

“The party was put up for sale, Shiv Sena workers and the party were suppressed. Seeing this, the workers got restless. Shambhuraj Desai used to ask me, when should we act (rebel against Thackeray). I asked him to wait for the right time as the prey should come in sight. Once it comes, we will act,” said Shinde.

The MVA government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress was formed against the wishes of the people, Shinde claimed.

The Shiv Sena and BJP contested the 2019 assembly elections together with photos of Bal Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi featuring prominently during the campaign, he said.

“But after the elections, you (Uddhav) went with Congress. Balasaheb would have never accepted this, and that was why we took this step," said Shinde, who was a minister in the Thackeray-led MVA government until his rebellion. He and his supporters did not leave the Shiv Sena, Shinde asserted.

10 guarantees of Mahayuti

1. To raise monthly assistance for women from Rs1,500 to Rs2,100, alongside a plan to recruit 25,000 women into the police force to enhance safety

2. Farm loan waiver and expanded Shetkari Samman Yojana. To hike annual financial assistance from Rs12,000 to Rs15,000 for farmers and adding a 20% subsidy on the MSP

3. To ensure access to food and shelter for every individual in need.

4. To increase monthly pension for senior citizens from Rs1,500 to Rs2,100

5. To maintain stable prices for essential commodities throughout the state

6. To create 25 lakh jobs, with a monthly stipend of Rs10,000 for 10 lakh students through specialised training programs.

7. To Develop pandan roads in 45,000 villages to improve connectivity in rural areas across the state

8. To increase monthly wages of Anganwadi and ASHA workers to Rs15,000 and to provide security coverage

9. To reduce electricity bills by 30% by investing in solar and other renewable energy sources

10. Committing to bring about major changes within 100 days of taking office to achieve a transformative Vision for Maharashtra by 2029