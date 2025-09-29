 Sakal Maratha Samaj Urges Navi Mumbai Civic Body To Expedite Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Installation In Nerul
In a memorandum to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, the group expressed gratitude for the project but highlighted delays. “The beautification of the chowk has been completed and replicas of Mavlas have been erected, but even after six months the main statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has not been installed,” the memorandum stated.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 09:59 PM IST
article-image
NMMC | File Photo

The Sakal Maratha Samaj, Navi Mumbai, has pressed the civic body to expedite the pending installation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Sector 1, Nerul, near D.Y. Patil College.

Memorandum Highlights Delays

Tender and Timeline Concerns

The group pointed out that the tender for the project was floated in August 2023. “More than a year has passed, yet work on the installation has not begun. We request that the statue be installed and inaugurated before October 6, 2025,” the community said.

Warning of Agitation

Warning of consequences, members added, “If the demand is not fulfilled within the given timeframe, we will be forced to launch a strong agitation.”

Citizens Plan Symbolic Inauguration

Meanwhile, local citizens have now taken the initiative, declaring that the memorial will no longer be kept hidden. Agitated at the prolonged delay, the statue is suggested to be inaugurated at the hands of women sanitation workers of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, in a symbolic gesture of respect for their contribution to society.

Cultural Festivities to Mark Inauguration

"To add grandeur to the occasion, two dhol–tasha ensembles and two women’s lezim troupes will perform, bringing traditional music and cultural vibrancy to the celebration," said a resident.

