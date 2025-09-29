Maharashtra Govt Recommends Withdrawal Of 77 Cases From Social, Political And Religious Agitations; 47 Serious Cases Rejected | Representative Image

The Maharashtra government has recommended the withdrawal of 77 cases filed during social, political, and religious agitations across the state, while 47 serious matters have been rejected for relief. Cultural Affairs, IT, and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar announced the decision on Monday.

Cabinet Sub-Committee Meeting

The Cabinet Sub-Committee, appointed by the government to review requests for case withdrawals, convened a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House under the chairmanship of Minister Shelar. Senior officials, including Uday Shukla, Principal Secretary of the Law and Judiciary Department; Ashok Bhillare, Director of Prosecution; Chetan Nikam, Deputy Secretary of the Home Department; and several senior police officers from across the state, were present.

Cases Recommended for Withdrawal

Out of 201 applications received by the Sub-Committee, 77 have been recommended for reconsideration. These cases will now be forwarded to regional committees chaired by Deputy Commissioners of Police for further examination. Minister Shelar highlighted that the applications largely involved activists, political party workers, protestors, and participants in ideological movements who were booked unnecessarily.

“It is the government’s responsibility to provide relief to individuals from such baseless cases,” he said.

Serious Cases Not Eligible for Relief

Minister Shelar clarified that cases involving crimes against women, serious offences, and personal or civil disputes cannot be pardoned under government policy and have therefore been rejected. Additionally, six cases involving current and former MLAs and MPs will be resolved in accordance with government directives and Supreme Court instructions, with the final decision to be taken by the Bombay High Court.

Appeal for Fresh Applications

The Minister also appealed to Ganeshotsav and Navratri mandals, social organizations, union representatives, and activists to submit fresh applications for the withdrawal of cases. Cases registered during events such as Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Dahi Handi celebrations, social programs conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, labor agitations, and other such activities will remain open for review.

Follow-Up and Policy Adherence

A follow-up meeting of the Sub-Committee will be convened shortly to consider these new applications. Minister Shelar emphasized that this initiative is aimed at ensuring justice and providing relief to those unnecessarily targeted during agitations, while maintaining strict adherence to legal and policy frameworks for serious offences.