Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shinde Sena To Field RS MP Milind Deora Against Aaditya Thackeray In Mumbai's Worli

Shiv Sena to field Milind Deora against Aaditya Thackeray in Worli

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will field Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora from Worli for the Assembly elections, a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray submitted his nomination for the same constituency.

Milind Deora is currently a Rajya Sabha member and is a three-time MP from South Mumbai. Deora was given the task during the Lok Sabha polls to handle Worli. Despite being Aditya's constituency, the Worli assembly saw a mere 6500 vote lead for UBT. Deora and Aditya Thackeray will also have to reckon with Sandeep Deshpande of the MNS who has also been given a ticket from the constituency.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Worli, Aaditya Thackeray says, "I am very confident that people will bless me with their love & votes because we are about to form govt in Maharashtra. That's for sure."



On Maha Vikas Aghadi seat-sharing, he says, "All of that will… pic.twitter.com/BXyYgMHzel — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Aditya Thackeray filed his nomination from the Worli assembly constituency.

Speaking to ANI before filing his nomination Aditya Thackeray said that he was confident that the people would bless him. "I am very confident that the people will bless me because we are about to form government in Maharashtra and that is for sure. As you can see, this atmosphere is very good, you can see the love people are giving me, and with this I will be filing me nomination," he told ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant also expressed confidence in Aditya Thackeray's victory from the Worli seat. "His (Aaditya Thackeray) name is not new - the entire Maharashtra knows him and he is known in the entire country and even abroad. The works done by him are so important that he gets compliments from everyone and is in the hearts of the people," Sawant said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray conducts a roadshow in Mumbai, ahead of filing nomination for #MaharashtraElection2024 from Worli. pic.twitter.com/untWevo2Fg — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations for the upcoming elections to 288 Assembly seats in the State. The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.