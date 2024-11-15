 Maharashtra Elections 2024: PM Modi To Interact With BJP Workers In 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' Program On November 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will interact with 1 lakh BJP booth workers in the 'Mera Booth-Sabse Mazboot' programme through the Namo app on November 16.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 03:58 AM IST
PM Modi | File Pic

The PM is set to interact with all the booth pramukhs with an aim to strengthen the BJP's election campaign and to create enthusiasm among all the workers up to the booth level. He will also share important instructions in order to strengthen the hold of the party at the booth level.

During this dialogue, the booth workers will also have an opportunity to convey their thoughts directly to the PM. They can also send their suggestions, questions and thoughts directly to the PM through the web link. Modi said, “I am very excited to interact with the booth workers.”

