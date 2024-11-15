Maharashtra Elections 2024: PM Modi To Interact With BJP Workers In 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' Program On November 16

PM Modi | File Pic

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will interact with 1 lakh BJP booth workers in the 'Mera Booth-Sabse Mazboot' programme through the Namo app on November 16.

The PM is set to interact with all the booth pramukhs with an aim to strengthen the BJP's election campaign and to create enthusiasm among all the workers up to the booth level. He will also share important instructions in order to strengthen the hold of the party at the booth level.

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा निवडणुकीत भाजपला मोठा विजय मिळवून देण्यासाठी आमचे समर्पित कार्यकर्ते अगदी मनापासून काम करत आहेत. पक्ष कार्यकर्त्यांचे हे अथक परिश्रमाच्या दरम्यान 16 नोव्हेंबर रोजी सकाळी 11:30 वाजता 'माझा बूथ सर्वात मजबूत' या कार्यक्रमात त्यांच्याशी संवाद साधण्यासाठी मी प्रचंड… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2024

During this dialogue, the booth workers will also have an opportunity to convey their thoughts directly to the PM. They can also send their suggestions, questions and thoughts directly to the PM through the web link. Modi said, “I am very excited to interact with the booth workers.”