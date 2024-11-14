Ramtek, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Intense Battle Ahead As Uddhav Sena's Vishal Barbate Gears Up To Take On Incumbent Shinde Sena's Ashish Jaiswal

FPJ

The Ramtek Assembly constituency in eastern Vidarbha shows Maharashtra's changing political equations, where recent splits within key parties have stirred unexpected alliances and rivalries.

Constituency number 59, Ramtek, is currently represented by Ashish Jaiswal, who secured the seat as an independent candidate in 2019 but has since aligned with the Shiv Sena faction led by chief minister Eknath Shinde. As the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 approach, it will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious from this constituency that has witnessed unconventional alliances and internal conflicts adding complexity to the race.

Complex political contest

Ramtek Assembly constituency will see a fight between the incumbent MLA Ashish Jaiswal (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction) against Vishal Barbate (Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), with both camps striving for dominance.

The complexity extends beyond these two candidates, as local BJP and Congress leaders have shown reluctance to back their alliances’ official candidates. The Congress faced a rebellion when Rajendra Mulak entered the race as an independent candidate, prompting his expulsion from the party. Despite this, many local Congress workers continue to back Mulak, challenging the MVA’s unity. Additionally, businessman Chandrapal Chouksey, a Congress supporter, has also joined the race as an independent, creating further tension within the coalition.

The Mahayuti, led by the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde), faces its own internal challenges. Local BJP leaders, particularly former MLA Mallikarjun Reddy, have openly expressed dissatisfaction with the selection of Ashish Jaiswal as their alliance’s candidate. Reddy, who won the Ramtek seat for the BJP in 2014, lost to Jaiswal in 2019 and is reportedly unhappy with the shift, which has affected campaign efforts among his supporters.

Key issues and voter demographics

The socio-economic landscape of Ramtek is dominated by agrarian issues, with farmers voicing concerns over crop loans, pricing, and market access for paddy, cotton, and soybean. Alongside these agricultural challenges, inflation, youth unemployment, and social welfare have emerged as significant issues in the campaign.

The constituency’s population is primarily rural, comprising 78% of the voter base, with Dalits making up about 15%, tribal communities around 20%, and Muslims only 2%. Candidates from both the Mahayuti and MVA have strategically catered to these demographics, particularly the influential Teli-Kumbhi and tribal communities, to build voter support.

Political history and recent trends

Ramtek has a strong historical association with the Shiv Sena, with Ashish Jaiswal representing the party from 1999 to 2009. In 2014, the BJP’s Mallikarjun Reddy claimed the seat, marking a shift in political control. However, Jaiswal returned to the constituency in 2019 as an independent candidate, winning by a substantial margin with 67,419 votes, while Reddy of the BJP garnered 43,006 votes, and Congress candidate Uday Singh Yadav received 32,497 votes.

The Maharashtra Assembly election will take place in a single phase on November 20, 2024, with results scheduled for November 23.