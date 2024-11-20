Maharashtra Elections 2024: Opposition Accuses BJP Of Vote-Buying After Vinod Tawde Caught With ₹5 Crore Cash

Opposition leaders call for immediate action after BJP's Vinod Tawde caught with ₹5 crore in cash, accusing the party of vote-buying ahead of Maharashtra's 2024 elections | ANI

Mumbai: The opposition on Tuesday strongly condemned the BJP and its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, after party national general secretary Vinod Tawde was allegedly caught with Rs 5 crore on the eve of election.

Tawde was reportedly caught red-handed by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) candidates and workers while allegedly distributing money at the Vivanta Hotel in Vasai on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi swiftly reacted on social media, questioning the origins of the Rs5 crore found in Tawde’s possession. “Modiji, where did this Rs5 crore come from? Who embezzled public funds and sent it to you in a tempo?” Gandhi tweeted, sharing a video of the incident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray also joined the fray, accusing the BJP of engaging in “note jihad”. He targeted key figures in the ruling coalition, including Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. “For days, BJP leaders have been praising Tawde for his role in expanding the party’s reach in various states. But now the truth has come out, this is how they have been winning elections,” he said.

Thackeray demanded that the Election Commission take immediate action against Tawde, insisting that he should not be allowed to evade responsibility. “The entire state of Maharashtra has witnessed this incident, and now the voters will decide. We demand strict action,” Thackeray said. He also alleged that the attack on former home minister Anil Deshmukh earlier in the week could have involved the ruling parties.

Thackeray raised concerns over what he termed “dirty politics” being played by the ruling alliance, adding that the distribution of cash was part of a broader effort to influence the elections. “I went to Tuljabhavani Temple, where my bag was checked, and the Election Commission did nothing. Similar money distribution incidents occurred in Nashik as well,” Thackeray alleged.

The UBT leader also expressed doubts about whether Tawde would face any consequences. “Some individuals involved in money distribution in Nashik absconded. Now, Tawde should not be allowed to escape after an FIR is lodged. The BJP’s promises, like the Rs1,500 under the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’, are mere deception,” he said.

NCP leader Supriya Sule echoed similar sentiments, questioning the source of the money. “Where did this money come from? You have bought MLAs, and now you’re trying to buy votes. This is shameful,” Sule said, demanding an inquiry and resignations from BJP leaders over what she called the party’s “filthy politics”.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut further alleged that the BJP had been monitoring Tawde’s actions through the state’s Home Department, claiming that BJP leaders had tipped off local politician Hitendra Thakur about the alleged money distribution. Raut also claimed that around Rs15-Rs20 crore were being circulated in constituencies where BJP candidates were contesting.

State Congress president Nana Patole accused the ruling alliance of misusing government resources to influence the election outcome. “Reports have surfaced that money was being distributed via police vans. Now, with Tawde caught red-handed, the BJP’s true face has been revealed. The Election Commission must act swiftly and decisively,” he said.

Patole also criticised the Election Commission’s role, claiming that action was only being taken against opposition parties. He cited examples of opposition leaders being harassed, such as bags being checked and private planes delayed, while the BJP’s misconduct was being ignored. Patole further raised concerns about the lack of updates regarding the seizure of Rs5 crore at Khed Shivapur and other similar incidents in Nashik.

“The people of Maharashtra are watching. They will not tolerate this shameless behaviour from the BJP,” Patole said, urging the Election Commission to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

More reactions

Ramesh Chennithala, Congress state in-charge

“Arrest Vinod Tawde immediately. Out of fear of defeat, BJP is attempting to buy votes by distributing money across the state. The Election Commission should take action against both Tawde and the BJP.”

Sachin Sawant, general secretary, Congress

“While the ruling BJP is openly distributing money in the state, is the Election Commission asleep? In the election, the BJP alliance is using the policy of sam-dam-dand-bhed. Even after the campaign ended, what were BJP leaders doing in Virar?”

NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil

“Vinod Tawde was caught red-handed while distributing money in Vasai-Virar. This is the same situation across the state. Key leaders of the Mahayuti are trying to buy the votes of the proud people of Maharashtra, carrying bags of money into every constituency. However, the people of Maharashtra will not be bought. These people are followers of the ideals of Shivaji, Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar…”