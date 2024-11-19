 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar Urges City Electors To Exercise Their Right To Vote On November 20
"Just keep your long leave plans aside and make sure you will not miss the opportunity of pressing the button quietly thereby discharging your responsibility," Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar | X @Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has appealed to people in the metropolis to keep aside their leave plans and vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled on Wednesday.

Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday.

The Mumbai district election officer has said all establishments, businesses and other workplaces here are mandated to grant leave to their employees for voting on Wednesday.

"I humbly request all Mumbaikars to exercise their voting right with responsibility and in a peaceful manner," Phansalkar said in a video message on Tuesday.

Earlier, in a post on X, he appealed to the people to vote to ensure their future is in "genuine and responsible hands".

"Just keep your long leave plans aside and make sure you will not miss the opportunity of pressing the button quietly thereby discharging your responsibility," he said.

"Also spread the message to the unaware voters as to not waste their extremely important vote and do your bit in building the future of this zealous nation. Vote and spread the importance of voting," he added.

One-Click Facility Introduced In Navi Mumbai

Meanwhile, the police in neighbouring Navi Mumbai has introduced a one-click facility for voters to get all information about their polling booth, parking place in the vicinity, and crowd status at the booth, an official said.

People need to scan the Navi Mumbai Police QR Code to get all the information, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

