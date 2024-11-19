Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Navi Mumbai Police Launches QR Code And Link For Real-Time Polling Booth Updates; Check Details

Representative Image |

The tech-savvy Navi Mumbai police has once again brought in another link and a QR code for the convenience of Navi Mumbaikars on the voting day. Voters in Navi Mumbai who are unsure about their polling booth location, curious about parking facilities, or are wanting to know the crowd size at a specific centre can now access all this information with just a click. The link is made exclusively for constituencies Airoli, Belapur, Panvel and Uran. In an effort to make the voting process smoother and more convenient, the Navi Mumbai police department has launched the weblink and QR code. Voters can scan the code or visit the link to get real-time details about their assigned polling booth.

With the usage of technology, the police department has voluntarily tried to encourage a higher voter participation. “The link will provide real time updates of the poll booth as well helping the resident to decided when to go depending on the crowd size. Primarily four types of information would be available- the location of the booth, the crowd size, the parking facility at the booth and the availability of the locker facility for keeping the phone. All booths have locker facility and details of the same is provided in the link,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane, said.

The link or the QR code will take the person to the Election Commission's page, where they can find key details about their polling booth. Additionally, election officials at the booths will be updating the system with real-time data on the number of voters present at each location. “We wanted to make polling booth information, including dos and don’ts, crowd size, and voter turnout, easily accessible for residents at the click of a button and hence this initiative was taken,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Ajay Landge, said. Meanwhile, voters are reminded that mobile phones are prohibited within 100 meters of the polling booth premises.

For more details, voters can visit: www.navimumbaipolice.gov.in/guide-to-polling.