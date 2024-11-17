Maharashtra Elections 2024: Former API Dr Vishal Mane Enters Belapur Race As Independent Candidate

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dr. Vishal Mane Campaigns as Independent Candidate for Belapur | Photo Credit: Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai: Belapur constituency in Navi Mumbai is witnessing an election season unlike any other, with independent candidates challenging established political figures and breaking away from traditional campaign methods.

Among these fresh faces is Dr. Vishal Mane, a former Assistant Police Inspector, who stepped down from his law enforcement career in October 2024 to pursue a political journey as an independent candidate. At 39, Mane is positioning himself as a well-educated, dynamic, and forward-thinking alternative to the entrenched political leaders in the region.

With a new vision for Belapur constituency, Dr. Mane calims, that he is not just another political aspirant and is someone who seeks to bring about real change in the way politics is conducted in Belapur. With about 12 years of service in the Maharashtra Police, including crucial roles in cyber security, crime prevention, and citizen outreach programs. It was during these programs that he realised that the common man cannot access their representatives easily.

“I want to be accessible to the common man and ones elected, I will first have a office space wherein people can approach me with their issues, anytime. People need change from the regular politicians, and as a apolitical group, we have gained enough people’s trust,” Mane said.

He left the police department on October 25 and immediately, on the last of nomination on October 29, he filed the nomination to fight the election as an independent candidate. What sets Dr. Mane apart from many other candidates is his extensive academic background. He holds multiple educational credentials, including a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Master of Arts (MA), Master of Business Administration (MBA), and Bachelor of Laws (LLB).

“I have always had targets in my life. During my college days in Pune, I was extensively involved in social work. After I joined police department, my target was to stay in the department for 10 years and after that, to get involved in social work and NGOs. But during my tenure in the department, I realised the need of an educated people’s representative and that is when I decided to pursue politics,” he said.

Backed by his family and friends, he feels that his goodwill that he earned as a police officer would be converted into votes and is positive that he could win the elections. He starts his day at 6 am by connecting with people on their morning walks. “By 9 am, I make sure to meet at least 1000 people daily. I have 1000 volunteers and each one is expected to get at least 100 voters which could help the win. I also interact with public through video messages via whatsapp,” he added.

If elected, Dr. Mane has a clear agenda for his work as an MLA. His top priorities include improving access to government services, addressing environmental and health concerns, and creating job opportunities for the educated youth.

Mane is also passionate about tackling the growing environmental challenges in Navi Mumbai and the need for a comprehensive health policy. “For a practical solutions to the problems faced by the citizens and for an easily approachable representative, I would like to urge the public of Belapur Constituency to select ‘apple’ sign while voting,” he said.