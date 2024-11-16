Navi Mumbai: Minister Muralidhar Mohol Confirms Centre’s Commitment To Name NMIA After Late D B Patil

Minister Muralidhar Mohol confirms NMIA will be named after D B Patil | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Muralidhar Mohol, has stated that the Centre is committed to name the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after late D B Patil. Mohol made this announcement while addressing a public meeting in support of Mahayuti candidate from Uran assembly constituency, Mahesh Baldi on Saturday.

Emphasising the state government's directive to name the NMIA after late D B Patil and Pune airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj, Mohol reaffirmed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to honour Patil and assured the public that the promise would be fulfilled.

Mohol also addressed the concerns of the farmers affected by the airport's construction, pledging to ensure fair compensation and job opportunities for those whose lands have been acquired for the project. He mentioned that the ongoing work on preparing a feasibility report for additional runways at the proposed airport is on and will be completed soon.

Addressing the gathering, Mohol expressed his confidence in the Mahayuti government, stating that the coalition would once again secure a substantial victory in the upcoming elections. He credited the efforts of the local MLAs in securing the airport's name change and assured the public of their continued support and commitment.

The announcement and the support it garnered underscores the significance of the NMIA project and its impact on the local population. The promise to name the airport after D B Patil is seen as a tribute to his legacy and a commitment to honouring local heroes.

Meanwhile, the work to make NMIA operational by March 31, 2025 is going on in full swing. Sources known to the development said that almost 85% of the work has been completed and the civil aviation authorities are likely to conduct commercial trials at NMIA in the month of December.

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) C295 aircraft successfully conducted a test landing at the NMIA on October 11 igniting aspirations of millions of residents in the region and marking a pivotal step in the operational readiness of the airport.

The C295, a versatile transport aircraft, was piloted by a skilled crew from the IAF, who executed the test landing with precision. The aircraft touched down on the freshly laid runway, showcasing the airport's readiness to handle various types of aircraft. The successful test landing not only demonstrated the airport's capability, but also highlighted the collaborative efforts between the IAF and the airport authorities to ensure top-notch aviation safety and infrastructure standards.

NMIA is expected to significantly decongest CSMIA in Mumbai. With the city's burgeoning population and increasing air traffic, the new airport promises to alleviate the pressure on CSMIA, providing a seamless travel experience for passengers.

Residents of Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas have long awaited the operationalization of this airport, which is poised to boost the local economy, generate employment, and enhance connectivity. The successful test landing of the C295 has further fuelled their optimism, as it signals the nearing completion of the project.

NMIA, one of the largest greenfield international airports under development in the country, is planned to handle 90 million passengers (90 MPPA) and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo annually. The second international airport in MMR is planned as a major gateway to the country and will operate as part of an urban dual airport system along with the existing CSMIA.