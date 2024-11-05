Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Faces Rebel Turmoil In Vidarbha As Ex-Minister Sunil Kedar Backs Dissident Candidates

As the deadline for withdrawing of candidature ended on Monday several rebels refused to budge. The Maha Vikas Aghadi may be hit hard in several seats in this region especially in Nagpur district and rural accounting for 12 seats.

Though few rebels from the Maha-Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti alliances withdrew , some from both factions remain in the fray complicating the already confusing poll picture in the region.

In Nagpur, ex - minister Sunil Kedar, who is not contesting this time because of disqualification caused by a conviction in bank scam case , is believed to be playing spoil sport by fielding rebel candidates iimpacting prospects for the Maha-Vikas Aghadi.

In his home turf, Saoner, his wife Anuja Kedar is contesting this time while the Congress rebel Amol Deshmukh is also in the fray. His elder brother, Ashish Deshmukh is the BJP candidate from the constituency.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, assigned with managing elections in the Vidarbha region for the Congress party, made extensive efforts until this morning to persuade multiple candidates to withdraw, but to no avail. It was his effort that saw ex-minister Anees Ahmed from staying out in Nagpur Central at the last moment on last of filing nominations.

Kedar's supporters are fomenting trouble in two crucial assembly constituencies —Ramtek and Nagpur West. In the Ramtek constituency, former Congress Minister and District President Rajendra Mulak has submitted his candidacy against Mahavikas Aghadi's Vishal Barbate.

Kedar was present to support Mulak during the nomination process, alongside Ramtek Lok Sabha member Shyamsunder Barve and former Nagpur Zilla Parishad president Rashmi Barve.

Senior Congress leader Chandrapal Chouksay is also contesting in this constituency. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has nominated sitting MLA Ashish Jaiswal as the official candidate of Mahayuti, while former BJP MLA Mallikarjun Reddy is also running as a rebel against Jaiswal.

In Umred constituency, Kailas Chute, chairman of the Zilla Parishad and a supporter of Kedar, has filed his nomination against Congress officials nominee

Similarly, in Nagpur West, Congress rebel Narendra Jichkar, aligned with Kedar, is challenging Vikas Thackeray of the Congress party. Thackeray previously contested against Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari in the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, losing by over 160,000 votes.

This open defiance of Congress leadership in the state by Kedar and his associates reflects severe infighting within the Congress party in Vidrabha and the discontent over ticket distribution.

In Katol constituency where the former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s son, Salil is contesting this time a Congress rebel,Yajnavalkya Jichkar is also in the field His mother, withdrew her nomination on Monday afternoon. The rabble rousing by rebels could cost the Congress dearly.