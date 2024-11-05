 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Faces Rebel Turmoil In Vidarbha As Ex-Minister Sunil Kedar Backs Dissident Candidates
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Faces Rebel Turmoil In Vidarbha As Ex-Minister Sunil Kedar Backs Dissident Candidates

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Faces Rebel Turmoil In Vidarbha As Ex-Minister Sunil Kedar Backs Dissident Candidates

Though few rebels from the Maha-Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti alliances withdrew , some from both factions remain in the fray complicating the already confusing poll picture in the region.

Ramu BhagwatUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 02:14 AM IST
article-image

As the deadline for withdrawing of candidature ended on Monday several rebels refused to budge. The Maha Vikas Aghadi may be hit hard in several seats in this region especially in Nagpur district and rural accounting for 12 seats.

Though  few rebels from the Maha-Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti alliances withdrew , some from both factions remain in the fray complicating the already confusing poll picture in the region.

In Nagpur, ex - minister Sunil Kedar, who is not contesting this time because of disqualification caused by a conviction in bank scam case , is believed to be playing spoil sport by fielding rebel candidates iimpacting  prospects for the Maha-Vikas Aghadi. 

In his home turf, Saoner, his wife Anuja Kedar is contesting this time while the Congress rebel Amol Deshmukh is also in the fray. His elder brother, Ashish Deshmukh is the BJP candidate from the constituency.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Retailers, Multiplexes, Restaurants Join Campaign To Get More Citizens To Vote On November 20
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Retailers, Multiplexes, Restaurants Join Campaign To Get More Citizens To Vote On November 20
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Trial Reaches 130 km/h, Showcasing Namo Bharat Rapid Rail's Capabilities
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Trial Reaches 130 km/h, Showcasing Namo Bharat Rapid Rail's Capabilities
Mumbai: Newly Licensed 18-Year-Old Booked For Rash Driving After Hitting ST Bus Conductor In Parel
Mumbai: Newly Licensed 18-Year-Old Booked For Rash Driving After Hitting ST Bus Conductor In Parel
FPJ Dialogue: 'Mumbadevi Needs An Accurate, Holistic Blueprint For Real Development,' Says BJP Leader Shaina NC
FPJ Dialogue: 'Mumbadevi Needs An Accurate, Holistic Blueprint For Real Development,' Says BJP Leader Shaina NC
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Boost For BJP As 6 Candidates, Including 2 Rebels,...
article-image

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, assigned with managing elections in the Vidarbha region for the Congress party, made extensive efforts until this morning to persuade multiple candidates to withdraw, but to no avail. It was his effort that saw ex-minister Anees Ahmed from staying out in Nagpur Central at the last moment on last of filing nominations.

Kedar's supporters are fomenting trouble in two crucial assembly constituencies —Ramtek and Nagpur West. In the Ramtek constituency, former Congress Minister and District President Rajendra Mulak has submitted his candidacy against Mahavikas Aghadi's Vishal Barbate. 

Kedar was present to support Mulak during the nomination process, alongside Ramtek Lok Sabha member Shyamsunder Barve and former Nagpur Zilla Parishad president Rashmi Barve. 

Senior Congress leader Chandrapal Chouksay is also contesting in this constituency. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has nominated sitting MLA Ashish Jaiswal as the official candidate of Mahayuti, while former BJP MLA Mallikarjun Reddy is also running as a rebel against Jaiswal.

In Umred constituency, Kailas Chute, chairman of the Zilla Parishad and a supporter of Kedar, has filed his nomination against Congress officials nominee 

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DGP Rashmi Shukla Transferred Amid Opposition's Phone-Tapping...
article-image

Similarly, in Nagpur West, Congress rebel Narendra Jichkar, aligned with Kedar, is challenging Vikas Thackeray of the Congress party. Thackeray previously contested against Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari in the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency, losing by over 160,000 votes.

This open defiance of Congress leadership in the state  by Kedar and his associates reflects severe infighting within the Congress party in Vidrabha and the discontent over ticket distribution.

In Katol constituency where the former home  minister Anil Deshmukh’s son, Salil is contesting this time a Congress  rebel,Yajnavalkya  Jichkar is also in the field His mother,  withdrew her nomination on Monday afternoon. The rabble rousing by rebels could cost the Congress dearly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Retailers, Multiplexes, Restaurants Join Campaign To Get More...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Retailers, Multiplexes, Restaurants Join Campaign To Get More...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Trial Reaches 130 km/h, Showcasing Namo Bharat Rapid Rail's...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Trial Reaches 130 km/h, Showcasing Namo Bharat Rapid Rail's...

Mumbai: Newly Licensed 18-Year-Old Booked For Rash Driving After Hitting ST Bus Conductor In Parel

Mumbai: Newly Licensed 18-Year-Old Booked For Rash Driving After Hitting ST Bus Conductor In Parel

FPJ Dialogue: 'Mumbadevi Needs An Accurate, Holistic Blueprint For Real Development,' Says BJP...

FPJ Dialogue: 'Mumbadevi Needs An Accurate, Holistic Blueprint For Real Development,' Says BJP...

Mumbai: ₹6.11 Lakh Seized From Scooter In Goregaon Amid Model Code Of Conduct In State

Mumbai: ₹6.11 Lakh Seized From Scooter In Goregaon Amid Model Code Of Conduct In State