 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Boost For BJP As 6 Candidates, Including 2 Rebels, Withdraw From Mira-Bhayandar Race
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Boost For BJP As 6 Candidates, Including 2 Rebels, Withdraw From Mira-Bhayandar Race

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Boost For BJP As 6 Candidates, Including 2 Rebels, Withdraw From Mira-Bhayandar Race

The candidates who withdrew their nominations including- Suresh Khandelwal, Chandrakant Modi (both BJP rebels), Freeda Moraes (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi), Ramzan Khatri, Ajaz Khateeb and Suman Mehta (all independents). With the withdrawals, 19 candidates are now left in fray from this assembly constituency.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
A fierce triangular contest between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate-Muzaffar Hussain (Congress), Mahayuti (MY) -Narendra Mehta (BJP) and sitting legislator- Geeta Jain (Independent) is on the cards |

Six aspirants including two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rebels withdrew their nominations from the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency on the last date of withdrawal on Monday.

The candidates who withdrew their nominations including- Suresh Khandelwal, Chandrakant Modi (both BJP rebels), Freeda Moraes (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi), Ramzan Khatri, Ajaz Khateeb and Suman Mehta (all independents). With the withdrawals, 19 candidates are now left in fray from this assembly constituency.

Notably, former city BJP chief- Advocate Ravi Vyas who was at loggerheads with the BJP’s official candidate- Narendra Mehta called truce and played an instrumental role in persuading the party rebels in withdrawing their candidature and quelling the rebellion which could have dented the electoral prospects of the party.

BJP Rebel Chandrakant Modi withdrawing his candidature

BJP Rebel Chandrakant Modi withdrawing his candidature | FPJ

BJP Rebel Suresh Khandelwal withdrawaing his candidature

BJP Rebel Suresh Khandelwal withdrawaing his candidature |

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Finds Baramati Tough Nut To Crack
article-image

While the fight for the seat will be among 19 remaining candidates-mostly independents, a fierce triangular contest between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate-Muzaffar Hussain (Congress), Mahayuti (MY) -Narendra Mehta (BJP) and sitting legislator- Geeta Jain (Independent) is on the cards. Jain had dealt a huge blow to BJP’s sitting legislator and official candidate- Narendra Mehta by defeating him by a margin of 15,526 votes while contesting as independent after being denied a BJP ticket in the 2019 assembly elections. 

FPJ Shorts
Selena Gomez SLAMS Netizens Over 'Hiding' Stomach Claims At Recent Red Carpet In LA: 'I Have SIBO In Small Intestine'
Selena Gomez SLAMS Netizens Over 'Hiding' Stomach Claims At Recent Red Carpet In LA: 'I Have SIBO In Small Intestine'
'Old Trick': Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP After UP Bypolls Rescheduled
'Old Trick': Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP After UP Bypolls Rescheduled
Sitting Is The New Smoking: Being Sedentary For Long Hours Can Speed Up Aging And Pose Other Health Risks
Sitting Is The New Smoking: Being Sedentary For Long Hours Can Speed Up Aging And Pose Other Health Risks
Tragic! 4-Year-Old Boy Chokes To Death After Candy Sticks In His Throat In UP's Kanpur; Visuals Surface
Tragic! 4-Year-Old Boy Chokes To Death After Candy Sticks In His Throat In UP's Kanpur; Visuals Surface

The scenario of the current elections is similar to some extent as  Mehta, Hussain and Jain are once again in the arena along with 16 other candidates including-Sandeep Rane of the Maharashtra Nav-Nirmaan Sena (MNS), Satyaprakash Chaurasiya (Sardar Vallabhai Patel Party), Adv. Arun Kumar Khedia (Rashtriya Swarajya Sena), Aruna Chakre (RPI-A) , Kalicharan Harijan (BSP) and independents.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Finds Baramati Tough Nut To Crack
article-image

With the addition of around 68,000 new voters, the electoral strength of the Mira Bhayandar assembly segment currently stands at 5,07,452 including-2,41,213 female voters, 2,66, 235 female voters, 11,328 voters (aged between 18 to19 years), 2,210 physically challenged voters and 5,061 voters aged above 85 years. In the 2019 assembly polls, this segment recorded a turnout of 48.41 percent with an electoral strength of 4,39,283.      

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 4, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Old Trick': Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP After UP Bypolls Rescheduled

'Old Trick': Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP After UP Bypolls Rescheduled

Tragic Video: 4-Yr-Old Girl Drowns In Ganga As Her Aunt Makes Instagram Reel In UP’s Ghazipur

Tragic Video: 4-Yr-Old Girl Drowns In Ganga As Her Aunt Makes Instagram Reel In UP’s Ghazipur

Tragic! 4-Year-Old Boy Chokes To Death After Candy Sticks In His Throat In UP's Kanpur; Visuals...

Tragic! 4-Year-Old Boy Chokes To Death After Candy Sticks In His Throat In UP's Kanpur; Visuals...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Boost For BJP As 6 Candidates, Including 2 Rebels,...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Boost For BJP As 6 Candidates, Including 2 Rebels,...