Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane's Son Nilesh To Join Shiv Sena Tomorrow In Presence Of Eknath Shinde In Kudal

Nilesh Rane to join Shiv Sena |

With the Maharashtra assembly elections around the corner, all political parties have geared up to finalise their candidates and interested candidates are switching parties in a way to get the ticket for assembly polls. One such leader is BJP's Nilesh Rane, who is set to join the Shiv Sena and is most likely to be fielded from the Kudal-Malvan seat against Shiv Sena (UBT) sitting MLA Vaibhav Naik. The Sena UBT is yet to announce its candidates, but Naik is expected to be renominated from Kudal.

Nilesh Rane is the former MP from Sindhudurg and elder son of BJP MP Narayan Rane. Notably, the BJP in its first list of candidates, has renominated Narayan Rane's younger son, MLA Nitesh Rane from the Kankavali constituency.

As per reports, BJP leader Nilesh Rane said, "I will join Shiv Sena in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde tomorrow (October 23) at 4 pm at high school ground, Kudal."

BJP MP Narayan Rane and his son Nilesh had gone to meet CM Shinde at his official residence on Sunday. It is said that Ranes went to meet BJP leader and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at his residence, after meeting Shinde.

A few days ago, Uday Samant, Minister of Industries, had said Nilesh Rane would be welcome if wanted to join Shiv Sena. Sawantwadi MLA and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar had echoed this, saying, “There is a tradition in Mahayuti to exchange candidates within the alliance; accordingly Nilesh will be adjusted if he joins Shiv Sena.”