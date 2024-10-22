 Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane's Son Nilesh To Join Shiv Sena Tomorrow In Presence Of Eknath Shinde In Kudal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane's Son Nilesh To Join Shiv Sena Tomorrow In Presence Of Eknath Shinde In Kudal

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane's Son Nilesh To Join Shiv Sena Tomorrow In Presence Of Eknath Shinde In Kudal

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP MP Narayan Rane's son, Nilesh will officially join the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde in an event organised in Kudal, Sindhudurg tomorrow. He is expected to be fielded from the Kudal-Malvan constituency against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Nilesh Rane to join Shiv Sena |

With the Maharashtra assembly elections around the corner, all political parties have geared up to finalise their candidates and interested candidates are switching parties in a way to get the ticket for assembly polls. One such leader is BJP's Nilesh Rane, who is set to join the Shiv Sena and is most likely to be fielded from the Kudal-Malvan seat against Shiv Sena (UBT) sitting MLA Vaibhav Naik. The Sena UBT is yet to announce its candidates, but Naik is expected to be renominated from Kudal.

Nilesh Rane is the former MP from Sindhudurg and elder son of BJP MP Narayan Rane. Notably, the BJP in its first list of candidates, has renominated Narayan Rane's younger son, MLA Nitesh Rane from the Kankavali constituency.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List For Assembly Polls With 14 Candidates From...
article-image

As per reports, BJP leader Nilesh Rane said, "I will join Shiv Sena in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde tomorrow (October 23) at 4 pm at high school ground, Kudal."

BJP MP Narayan Rane and his son Nilesh had gone to meet CM Shinde at his official residence on Sunday. It is said that Ranes went to meet BJP leader and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at his residence, after meeting Shinde.

FPJ Shorts
British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London
British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London
Mumbai: Edutainment Park To Come Up On 4 Acre Land At DN Nagar In Andheri (West)
Mumbai: Edutainment Park To Come Up On 4 Acre Land At DN Nagar In Andheri (West)
Indian Airlines Face Bomb Threats On 30 Domestic & International Flights, Authorities On High Alert
Indian Airlines Face Bomb Threats On 30 Domestic & International Flights, Authorities On High Alert
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway
Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Raj Thackeray Fields Avinash Jadhav From Thane, Raju Patil From Kalyan...
article-image

A few days ago, Uday Samant, Minister of Industries, had said Nilesh Rane would be welcome if wanted to join Shiv Sena. Sawantwadi MLA and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar had echoed this, saying, “There is a tradition in Mahayuti to exchange candidates within the alliance; accordingly Nilesh will be adjusted if he joins Shiv Sena.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Edutainment Park To Come Up On 4 Acre Land At DN Nagar In Andheri (West)

Mumbai: Edutainment Park To Come Up On 4 Acre Land At DN Nagar In Andheri (West)

Mira Bhayandar: Fraudsters Siphon ₹50,000 From 54-Year-Old Mira Road Homemaker Under Pretext Of...

Mira Bhayandar: Fraudsters Siphon ₹50,000 From 54-Year-Old Mira Road Homemaker Under Pretext Of...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 137 Seats Of Vidarbha & MMR-Konkan Belt To 'Decide' The Fate Of Mahayuti...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 137 Seats Of Vidarbha & MMR-Konkan Belt To 'Decide' The Fate Of Mahayuti...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane's Son Nilesh To Join Shiv Sena Tomorrow In Presence...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane's Son Nilesh To Join Shiv Sena Tomorrow In Presence...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Campaign In State With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Launches Campaign In State With UP CM Yogi Adityanath's...