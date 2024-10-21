Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List For Assembly Polls With 14 Candidates From Mumbai; Party Plans To Contest From 18 Seats

Mumbai: On the BJP’s first list of candidates in Maharashtra are 14 candidates from Mumbai. It is being said that the party plans to contest 18 seats in Mumbai. All its existing MLAs have been given another chance. Vinod Shelar, the brother of Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, is the only first-timer in the running, from the Malad West constituency.

Interestingly, there is only one ‘Ladki Bahin’ among the 14 Mumbai candidates – Vidya Thakur, with 13 ‘Ladka Bhaus' in Mumbai. The party has not declared its candidate from the Borivli constituency. Sunil Rane is the sitting MLA and it has been said that his performance in the last five years has not been satisfactory. Similarly, no candidate has been named for the Versova constituency, where Bharti Lovekar is the sitting MLA; Ghatkopar East is another constituency without a candidate.

Former housing minister Prakash Mehta and existing MLA Parag Shah are both keen to contest from the same seat. It seems as if the party has not yet succeeded in resolving their dispute. There was news that Ram Kadam, Vidya Thakur, Captain Tamil Selvan, and Kalidas Kolambkar were in the ‘danger zone’ but the party has put its faith in them. Whether these sitting MLAs will get a chance in the second list or not remains to be seen.

BJP Legislator Ameet Satam Expresses Gratitude To The Party

BJP legislator from Andheri West, Ameet Satam, has thanked the party leadership for the second opportunity and expressed confidence that he will win the seat with a thumping majority.

“I am thankful to the party leadership for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Andheri West for a third consecutive term. I will strive to the best of my abilities to serve my constituents, who have wholeheartedly supported the BJP in its quest for development over the past ten years. I look forward to the support, cooperation, and blessings of the people of Andheri West,” said Satam.

“Over the next month, I will make an effort to reach every voter to understand their needs, opinions, and concerns so that I can incorporate them into my work. I am confident of winning the seat with a thumping majority due to the extensive development work undertaken across the country, the state, and specifically in Andheri West over the past decade,” he added.

BJP MLA From Mulund Also Expresses His Gratitude To The Party

The BJP MLA from Mulund, Mihir Kotecha, too has thanked the party leadership for giving him an opportunity, saying he would go to the people for the making of Viksit Maharashtra and Viksit Bharat. Kotecha too expressed that he would win by a huge majority.

“Once again, the party leadership has shown trust in me. I thank PM Narendra Modiji, Home Minister Amit Shahji, our party president Jagat Prakash Naddaji, and our leader Devendra Fadnavisji, for their confidence in me,” said Kotecha.

“Now, I will reach out to the people once again to seek their votes in the name of development, aiming for Viksit Maharashtra and Viksit Bharat,” he said.