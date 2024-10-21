 Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List For Assembly Polls With 14 Candidates From Mumbai; Party Plans To Contest From 18 Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List For Assembly Polls With 14 Candidates From Mumbai; Party Plans To Contest From 18 Seats

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List For Assembly Polls With 14 Candidates From Mumbai; Party Plans To Contest From 18 Seats

All its existing MLAs have been given another chance. Vinod Shelar, the brother of Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, is the only first-timer in the running, from the Malad West constituency.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: On the BJP’s first list of candidates in Maharashtra are 14 candidates from Mumbai. It is being said that the party plans to contest 18 seats in Mumbai. All its existing MLAs have been given another chance. Vinod Shelar, the brother of Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, is the only first-timer in the running, from the Malad West constituency.

Interestingly, there is only one ‘Ladki Bahin’ among the 14 Mumbai candidates – Vidya Thakur, with 13 ‘Ladka Bhaus' in Mumbai. The party has not declared its candidate from the Borivli constituency. Sunil Rane is the sitting MLA and it has been said that his performance in the last five years has not been satisfactory. Similarly, no candidate has been named for the Versova constituency, where Bharti Lovekar is the sitting MLA; Ghatkopar East is another constituency without a candidate.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shinde Sena 'Sacrifices' 5 Seats For BJP
article-image

Former housing minister Prakash Mehta and existing MLA Parag Shah are both keen to contest from the same seat. It seems as if the party has not yet succeeded in resolving their dispute. There was news that Ram Kadam, Vidya Thakur, Captain Tamil Selvan, and Kalidas Kolambkar were in the ‘danger zone’ but the party has put its faith in them. Whether these sitting MLAs will get a chance in the second list or not remains to be seen. 

BJP Legislator Ameet Satam Expresses Gratitude To The Party

FPJ Shorts
Employee Sends Photo Of His Butt After Boss Demands Proof For 'Sick Leave'
Employee Sends Photo Of His Butt After Boss Demands Proof For 'Sick Leave'
OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!
OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2024 OUT; Check Now!
IndiaMart Shares Fall By A Colossal 13% After Q2 Results Decline In Collection Growth
IndiaMart Shares Fall By A Colossal 13% After Q2 Results Decline In Collection Growth
'Some Khalistani Extremists Are Deep Assets Of Canada Security Intelligence Service': Recalled Envoy To Canada Sanjay Verma Makes Shocking Claims; Watch Full Interview
'Some Khalistani Extremists Are Deep Assets Of Canada Security Intelligence Service': Recalled Envoy To Canada Sanjay Verma Makes Shocking Claims; Watch Full Interview

BJP legislator from Andheri West, Ameet Satam, has thanked the party leadership for the second opportunity and expressed confidence that he will win the seat with a thumping majority.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's First Candidate List Includes 12 Women, Sticks With...
article-image

“I am thankful to the party leadership for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Andheri West for a third consecutive term. I will strive to the best of my abilities to serve my constituents, who have wholeheartedly supported the BJP in its quest for development over the past ten years. I look forward to the support, cooperation, and blessings of the people of Andheri West,” said Satam.

“Over the next month, I will make an effort to reach every voter to understand their needs, opinions, and concerns so that I can incorporate them into my work. I am confident of winning the seat with a thumping majority due to the extensive development work undertaken across the country, the state, and specifically in Andheri West over the past decade,” he added.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List Of 99 Candidates For Upcoming Polls;...
article-image

BJP MLA From Mulund Also Expresses His Gratitude To The Party

The BJP MLA from Mulund, Mihir Kotecha, too has thanked the party leadership for giving him an opportunity, saying he would go to the people for the making of Viksit Maharashtra and Viksit Bharat. Kotecha too expressed that he would win by a huge majority.

“Once again, the party leadership has shown trust in me. I thank PM Narendra Modiji, Home Minister Amit Shahji, our party president Jagat Prakash Naddaji, and our leader Devendra Fadnavisji, for their confidence in me,” said Kotecha.

“Now, I will reach out to the people once again to seek their votes in the name of development, aiming for Viksit Maharashtra and Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List For Assembly Polls With 14 Candidates From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List For Assembly Polls With 14 Candidates From...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's First Candidate List Includes 12 Women, Sticks With...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's First Candidate List Includes 12 Women, Sticks With...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane Seeks Seat For Son Nilesh In Kudal-Malvan...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane Seeks Seat For Son Nilesh In Kudal-Malvan...

Face To Face: 'I Know That An Accident Can Devastate An Entire Family,' Says Gopi Mani

Face To Face: 'I Know That An Accident Can Devastate An Entire Family,' Says Gopi Mani

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Providing Promised Amenities Is Developer's Responsibility,' Says...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Providing Promised Amenities Is Developer's Responsibility,' Says...