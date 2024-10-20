Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List Of 99 Candidates For Upcoming Polls; Check Full List Here

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: As the dates for the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 approach, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 99 candidates for the upcoming polls on Sunday. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and key BJP candidate Devendra Fadnavis has been fielded from the Nagpur South West seat. The announcement was made two days after a meeting was held at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence for discussing the party's strategy for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Election Commission of India announced that the election will be held in the state in a single phase on all the 288 assembly seats on November 20 and the results for the elections will be announced on November 23. The BJP is consists of the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Mahayuti consists of BJP, Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction which will be in a direct contest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which consists of Congress, NCP Sharad Pawar faction and Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Check below the list of the 99 candidates announced by the BJP on Sunday. The seat-sharing for the Mahayuti has reportedly been finalised and the Shiv Sena Shinde faction, NCP Ajit Pawar faction will soon announce their list of candidates for the upcoming polls in the state.

Key BJP Candidates Named In the First List

The other key candidates named in the list include, Ashish Shelar from Vandre West, Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill, Rahul Narwekar from Colaba and Chhatrapati Shivendra Raje Bhosale from Satara, Girish Mahajan from Jamner, Sudhir Mungantiwar from Ballarpur, Sreejaya Ashok Chavan from Bhokar. Vinod Shelar has been given the ticket from Malad West, Suresh Damu Bhole will contest from Jalgaon City, Atul Save has been fielded from Aurangabad East and Sanjay Mukund Kalkar will contest from Thane seat.