Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Mihir Kotecha Alleges Life Threat After Security Breach Attempt In Mulund

Photo: File

Mumbai: BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha, contesting from Mulund assembly constituency, has raised concerns about a potential threat to his life after three unidentified persons allegedly attempted to breach his security. He has written to the Election Commission about his concerns.

In a letter to Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam, Kotecha has demanded immediate action, suspecting that his political opponents might be behind the incident. Kotecha’s letter, which was also addressed to senior police officials and the returning officer, describes an unsettling encounter that occurred on Friday evening.

The incident took place while Kotecha was having dinner with his campaign team at a hotel in Mulund (West) when three people arrived in a white WagonR and claimed that he had summoned them for a meeting.