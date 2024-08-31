 Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP To Contest On 60 Seats, Ajit Pawar Claims More MLAs Will Join Faction
Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, the seat-sharing talks between MVA and Mahayuti are in full swing. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar on Friday told the NCP workers to be prepared to contest 60 seats in the state, reports say. The faction is in alliance with BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
DCM Ajit Pawar | X@AjitPawar

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 nears, both the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are engaged in seat-sharing talks. On Friday, Ajit Pawar in a NCPoffice bearers meeting, announced the that party should be ready to contest for 60 seats, reports say. Pawar told the party workers that NCP would contest on additional six seats along with 54 which are already in NCP's kitty.

The state has total of 288 assembly constituencies. The election schedule for Maharashtra is yet to be declared by the Election Commission, however, it is expected that the polls will be held in November end.

More MLAs To Join NCP, Claims Ajit Pawar

NCP-led by Ajit Pawar also claims that more MLAs will soon join the faction which will give the party a strong footing. Pawar in his recent meeting told the party workers that four Congress MLAs are expected to join soon. Ajit Pawar claimed that sitting MLAs including Zeeshan Siddique, Hiraman Khoskar, Syamsundar Shinde and Sulbha Khodke will join the party, reports suggests.

Congress state president Nana Patole announced on Friday that the party has expelled Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique. Since Zeeshan accompanied Ajit Pawar's Jan Sanman Yatra in Mumbai, it was almost confirmed that he will join the NCP, following the footsteps of his father Baba Siddique.

Seat-Sharing Talks On

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Polls, it was said that Ajit Pawar may return to MVA, however, reports suggest that NCP is not keen to quit the Mahayuti and will continue its alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena-led by Eknath Shinde.

Responding to the BJP spokesperson Ganesh Hake's remarks on alliance with NCP, Pawar said that he speaks with PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and does not pay heed to what others say.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar who is in Nagpur today told the media that the first round of seat-sharing talks for the state elections is done. Soon there will be a second round of discussions on seat-sharing for 288 constituencies.

