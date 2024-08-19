 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Disgruntled Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique Joins Ajit Pawar Yatra In Mumbai
Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique accompanied Ajit Pawar's Jan Sanman Yatra in Mumbai on Monday. It is predicted that Zeeshan, son of Baba Siddique is set to follow his father's footsteps of quitting the grand old Congress party and joining Ajit Pawar-led NCP ahead of state assembly elections.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar and Zeeshan Siddique | File Images

Ajit Pawar led the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Jan Sanman Yatra entered Mumbai on Monday. However, all eyes were on Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique who joined the Ajit Pawar-led yatra in full zest, extending his full support. He welcomed the NCP chief and other leaders in his constituency. It is not unknown that Zeeshan is disgruntled in Congress, and is likely to follow his father's footsteps and join the NCP.

Zeeshan is a sitting Congress MLA from Bandra East constituency. However, lately, he has been open about the discrimination he is facing within the party.

It was in February this year, a long-term Congressman Baba Siddique exited the party and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Siddique had indicated then that Zeeshan would be next to quit the grand old party.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Zeeshan said, "Ajit Pawar's Jan Sanman Yatra was about to start from my constituency (Bandra) and several women wanted to greet and thank him for the Ladli Bahin Yojana. Thus, we are giving him a grand welcome in Bandra."

article-image

Zeeshan also highlighted how he has been sidelined in Congress. "A couple of days ago there was a Congress rally here and I was not invited. Also, there was nomination form distribution in the Congress office, however, my supporters were refused the forms too. It is loud and clear what the party wants. It is now my decision from where to contest the election," he said speaking with NDTV Marathi news channel.

article-image

"Residents of Bandra East are aware of the discrimination we have been facing lately. I will follow what the people of my constituency say. I will fight elections from Bandra East itself and win," Zeeshan added hinting to contest from the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction.

As per reports, Ajit Pawar-led NCP is claiming Mumbai's Bandra, Sion, and Pratiksha Nagar constituencies in the seat-sharing for the upcoming state assembly elections.

