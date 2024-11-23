Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Sweets Arrive At BJP's Mumbai Office As Mahayuti Crosses 200-Mark; Watch Video

Sweets arrive at BJP's Mumbai office as early trends showed the BJP led Mahayuti easily breaching the majority mark | ANI

As the early trends in Maharashtra showed the BJP-Shiv Sena- NCP (Ajit Pawar) led Mahayuti comfortably reaching the majority mark of 145 seats, sweets were brought to the BJP office in Mumbai with the workers in a jubiliant mood. The early trends showed the Mahayuti reaching well over 200 seats in the 288-member assembly.

Laddoos were ordered from Shree Ganesh Bandar store located in Mumbai's Narayanwadi, informed a BJP functionary to the press.

The early trends in Maharashtra gave the BJP led Mahayuti a thumping majority. Though still early, the trends have predicted a return of the Mahayuti government in the state.

#WATCH | Sweets have been brought to the Mumbai BJP office as Mahayuti crosses the majority mark of 145 in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/XgtlLlG2nE — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

The Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) was shown lagging and the early trends showed the alliance struggling to even touch the mark of 100.

The battle in Maharashtra was the contest between the alliances as the Mahayuti and MVA locked horns to gain supremacy and trust of voters. This was also the first time that assembly elections were held after the split in the Shiv Sena and NCP.

The final picture is set to be clear by afternoon and it will be clear by the end of the day as to which alliance and party gets what in the assembly elections. However, the early trends clearly shows the Mahayuti storming back to power.