 Colaba, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Rahul Narwekar Seeks Re-Election
The constituency, designated by number 187, falls in Mumbai City District. Colaba, the general category constituency, is currently represented by Rahul Narwekar (BJP).

Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024: Colaba constituency | FPJ |

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena-Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress). Colaba assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Colaba assembly constituency comes in Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2019 elections, Rahul Narwekar defeated Congress's Bhai Jagtap by over 16,000 votes.

In upcoming polls, the fight is between him and Congress' Heera Devasi.

In 2019 elections, Rahul Narwekar defeated Congress's Bhai Jagtap by over 16,000 votes.

As per latest numbers from Election Commission, Colaba constituency has 2,65,326 registered voters.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.

