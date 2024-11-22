Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti Or MVA? All Eyes On Counting Of Votes On November 23

The fight for Maharashtra's throne has resulted in a battle of alliances in Maharashtra |

Mumbai: The day of results are here as counting of votes for Maharashtra elections takes place on Saturday, November 23. At stake is the future of the two grand alliances, the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), in the state. Maharashtra witnessed massive political upheaval in the last 5 years which changed the political dynamics in the state. This is also the first time that six major political parties are in the fray due to the split in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Voting in Maharashtra was held on Tuesday (November 20) and the state witnessed a voting percentage of around 65%, which is higher than the previous election. Both the alliances have claimed that the increased voting percentage will benefit them. The results on Saturday will decide and dictate whether the state is braced for another 5 years of political volatility or much needed stability.

Mahayuti: Counting Big On Ladki Bahin & Projects

The Mahayuti government, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar led NCP is counting big on the Ladki Bahin scheme (minimum support programme for women) to storm back to power in the 288-members' assembly.

The BJP is fighting on 152 seats whereas the Shiv Sena is contesting on 80 seats and the Ajit Pawar NCP fielded contestants on 52 seats. The Mahayuti left 4 seats for other alliance partners.

MVA: The Quest To Wrest Original Tag

The Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), is fighting the election battle in the hope of winning people's mandate not just to win power but also seek validation as the original Sena and NCP party after the split in the parties.

In the MVA, Congress managed to get 101 seats and Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray bargained and fought on 96 seats and NCP led by Sharad Pawar fielded candidates on 87 seats.

Important seats and candidates

Fate of several veterans and high-profile first-timers will get decided as the counting of voting takes place on Saturday and the results are declared.

Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena UBT faces a stiff challenge from Sandeep Deshpande of MNS and Shiv Sena's Milind Deora. In Mahim, Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray is making his political debut and is up against Sada Sarvankar of Shiv Sena and Mahesh Sawant of Sena UBT.

Eknath Shinde is contesting from Panch Pakhdi and Ajit Pawar from Baramati. Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from Nagpur South West and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole is fighting from Sakoli seat.