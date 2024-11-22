After Assembly Election Results On November 23, Will Maharashtra Be Able To Avoid President’s Rule?

FPJ

Uncertainty looms over government formation in Maharashtra as the results of the elections will be announced on November 23, leaving both MVA and Mahayuti alliances with just 72 hours to form a government before the current Assembly’s term ends on November 26. Failure to do so could lead to the imposition of the President’s rule in the state.

Most exit polls predict a win for Mahayuti

The contest in Maharashtra is between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. While several exit polls predict a win for the Mahayuti, at least three surveys suggest that neither bloc will likely secure the required majority of 145 seats in the 288-member Assembly. This could result in a hung Assembly, a scenario that Maharashtra has faced after previous elections in 2014 and 2019.

In the event of a hung Assembly, the formation of a government may depend on smaller parties or independents, leading to intense negotiations and alliances.

Who will become the CM?

Even if an alliance secures a majority, disagreements over the chief ministerial post could delay the process. In the MVA, multiple leaders, including Uddhav Thackeray, are seen as contenders for the top job.

BREAKING ⚡



Uddhav Thackeray's big announcement regarding CM face for MVA🔥



"I will support the person Whoever Congress and NCP decide to project as the CM face for the Maharashtra assembly election" !! pic.twitter.com/T6dHLPYh2T — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) August 16, 2024

Meanwhile, within the Mahayuti, tensions exist between Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis, with both leaders eyeing the chief minister’s position. Shinde’s work on welfare schemes has bolstered his image, but Fadnavis’s call for Hindu vote consolidation has strengthened his case.

Mumbai: Maharahstra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Maha Vikas Aghadi is not announcing the CM face because they don't think their CM can come after the elections. We don't need to announce the CM's face, our CM is sitting here. I challenge Pawar Sahab to declare their face… https://t.co/sx4BPQP2lt pic.twitter.com/2TGWYET59H — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2024

Possible scenario

If no government is formed by November 26, the Governor of Maharashtra may recommend President’s rule under Article 356 of the Constitution. This provision allows the central government to take over the state’s administration if constitutional machinery breaks down.

Maharashtra has witnessed President’s rule three times since its formation in 1960. The most recent instance was in 2019, following a deadlock between the BJP and Shiv Sena over power-sharing. The impasse led to an 11-day President’s rule before the formation of the MVA government.

As the clock ticks towards November 26, all eyes are on the political manoeuvres that will unfold in the critical hours after the announcement of the results on November 23. The Maharashtra politics couldn’t get more interesting.