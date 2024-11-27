Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Launches 'EVM Chhodo Abhiyan,' Calls For Paper Ballot Return; VIDEO

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has hardened its stand on electronic voting machines (EVMs) following its loss in the assembly election, with prominent leaders indicating plans to launch a nationwide movement to challenge the credibility of the machines.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘EVM Chhodo Abhiyan’ and emphasised the need for public awareness and action to move away from EVMs.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the Constitution Day program at Talkatora Stadium, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...Votes of people from SC, ST, OBC, poor communities are going to waste. Set aside EVMs. We do not want EVMs, we want voting on ballot paper...Let them keep the… pic.twitter.com/MmiQj2JotO — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray spoke at a meeting of defeated candidates and also called for nationwide protests against the alleged misuse of EVM technology. The NCP’s Sharad Pawar suggested forming legal teams at both state and national levels to address the issue.

In the aftermath of their electoral defeat, MVA leaders have been holding strategy sessions with both victorious and defeated candidates. In Delhi, state president Nana Patole met with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, and discussed ways to strengthen the party structure in preparation for future elections. The Congress high command reassured Patole of continued support in his role as state president.

A key development is the upcoming meeting of the INDIA alliance in Delhi, where discussions will centre around the alleged EVM manipulation. Pawar left for Delhi on Tuesday to take part in these discussions.

Addressing the media, Kharge stated, “The votes cast by ordinary citizens are being compromised. We are advocating for a return to paper ballots and will launch a nationwide campaign, similar to the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.”

UBT leader Ambadas Danve expressed his disbelief at police actions during the elections, specifically regarding vehicles equipped with Wi-Fi near polling booths. He vowed to gather evidence across the state to build a case against the EVM system, with plans to take the issue to court.

Pawar, in a meeting with losing candidates from his party, received numerous complaints regarding EVMs. According to sources, Pawar is planning to form two legal teams to handle the issue at both the state and national levels.

He instructed candidates to submit their allegations and any supporting evidence. Additionally, Pawar has directed candidates to formally request verification of VVPAT machine votes from the Election Commission by November 28. A draft letter has already been circulated for this purpose.

Pawar assured that a major national campaign would be launched to address these concerns, stating, “We will fight this battle without retreating.”

Meanwhile, following Aaditya Thackeray's appointment as Sena (UBT)’s legislature party leader, Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting with his party's defeated candidates, where he too endorsed the push for a nationwide protest against EVMs and supported the demand for VVPAT vote verification.