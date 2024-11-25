Massive Setback For MVA, Nana Patole Resigns As Maharashtra Congress Chief Just 2 Days After Assembly Polls Results: Reports

Nana Patole | Photo Credit: Twitter/@NANA_PATOLE

Mumbai: Nana Patole has reportedly submitted his resignation as Maharashtra Congress President following the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) massive defeat in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections. The ruling Mahayuti coalition achieved a landslide victory, securing 235 seats with 49.6% of the vote share, leaving the MVA trailing far behind with just 49 seats and 35.3% of the votes.

Reports indicated that Nana Patole attempted to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Monday to discuss his resignation but could not do so. The party high command has yet to accept his resignation. However, some reports also claim that Patole hasn't taken the decision to step down. There are no confirmed statements from the Maharashtra Congress chief or his party to verify either of the claims.

Congress Suffers Massive Blow In Maharashtra

The Congress faced a crushing blow in Maharashtra, winning just 16 of the 103 seats it contested. Patole, who contested from the Sakoli seat, managed to retain his position but by the narrowest margin of his political career—a mere 208 votes. This narrow victory contrasts sharply with his performance in the 2019 Assembly elections, where he won the same seat by a comfortable margin of nearly 8,000 votes. This year, his win ranks among the top three closest contests in the state.

Opposition Shocked Over Mahayuti's Tsunami-Like Win

While Congress struggled, the BJP emerged as the dominant force, winning 132 seats. However, opposition leaders have raised concerns about the results, with accusations of potential EVM manipulation. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed disbelief over the Mahayuti's 'tsunami-like' win, questioning how the political landscape could shift so drastically within just four months.

Thackeray pointed out the MVA's surprising performance in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, where it delivered a strong blow to the BJP. He remarked, "I can't believe Maharashtra, the same state that stood by me during the challenging times of COVID-19, would behave this way. We need to understand how this outcome occurred."

The elections for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were held in a single phase on November 20. With the BJP solidifying its hold and the MVA grappling with its poor performance, the results reflect a major shift in the state’s political dynamics.