Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde launches Millet Mission with ₹ 200 crore fund; read details here

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday launched the Maharashtra Millets Mission and announced that the government has made a provision of Rs200 crore for it. Underlining that the scheme has been planned to boost the cultivation of nutritious cereals, he assured the farmers that they would get a fair price for their produce.

Asserting that the mega plan will be crucial for the financial empowerment of farmers of dryland areas, the CM said that the project will be jointly funded under the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Processing Scheme, Chief Minister Food Processing Scheme and Smart Project.

He further said that Maharashtra produces large quantities of jowar, bajri, ragi, varai, rala, kutki, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played an important role in getting these crops international recognition. Therefore, the United Nations has decided to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

‘’Maharashtra Millet Mission will definitely shift the new generation from junk food to foods made from traditional grains. The State Government has also increased the minimum support price of these crops,’’ underscored the CM.

