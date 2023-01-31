Mumbai: Mahanagar gas slashes CNG price by ₹2.50 per kg from Feb 1

Image for representation |

The Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has slashed the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for Mumbai and surroundings by ₹2.50/kg with effect from February 1 (midnight of January 31, 2023 / morning of February 01, 2023).

CNG to cost ₹87 now

Accordingly, the revised prices of CNG, used in vehicles, will come down from ₹89.50/kg to ₹87/kg, and will prove 44 per cent cheaper compared with petrol prices at the current price levels.

In October 2022, the CNG prices were hiked from ₹80/kg to ₹86/kg, followed by another upward revision from ₹86/kg to ₹89.50, and now be available at ₹87/kg, benefitting over 800,000 consumers using gas-powered vehicles in MMR.

The latest downward revision is in anticipation of increased allocation of domestically produced gas from the HPHT to CGD entities by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which will reduce the MGL's input costs, said an official of MGL.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)