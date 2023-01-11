e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: ED-IT swoop on NCP ex-Minister Hasan Mushrif for alleged corruption

Maharashtra: ED-IT swoop on NCP ex-Minister Hasan Mushrif for alleged corruption

The raids came after Bharatiya Janata Party former MP Kirit Somaiya made allegations of irregularities of over Rs 158 crore in a sugar mill, besides amassing huge properties, against the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government minister.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Hasan Mushrif | Photo: Hasan Mushrif/Instagram
Follow us on

In a dawn swoop, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department (ITD) raided the Kolhapur home and some other locations linked to senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Hasan Mushrif for alleged corruption and money-laundering cases.

The raids came after Bharatiya Janata Party former MP Kirit Somaiya made allegations of irregularities of over Rs 158 crore in a sugar mill, besides amassing huge properties, against the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government minister.

Read Also
Mumbai Police's EOW closes INS Vikrant fund case against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, his son
article-image

Teams of around two dozen ED-ITD sleuths swarmed at Mushrif's home in Kagal town of Kolhapur around 6 a.m., and other places connected with the NCP leader, amid tight security and after the operation confiscated certain documents and other evidence.

Mushrif has vehemently denied all the accusations hurled by Somaiya since the past few weeks though the ED had raided some persons reportedly close to the NCP leader.

Read Also
NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah over 'misuse of power' by probe agencies after...
article-image

After Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, Mushrif is the third senior NCP, besides Shiv Sena (UT)'s MP Sanjay Raut, to be targeted by various probe agencies in the past couple of years.

A large number of the NCP activists gathered outside Mushrif's home and staged noisy protests, raising slogans against the BJP or the probe agencies, and gave calls for 'Kolhapur shutdown' Wednesday while Somaiya is expected to visit the temple town later in the day.

Read Also
Action against me, Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh shows how PMLA is being misused: Sanjay Raut
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC sets order of Maharashtra govt restraining Johnson & Johnson from manufacturing and...

Bombay HC sets order of Maharashtra govt restraining Johnson & Johnson from manufacturing and...

Maharashtra: ED-IT swoop on NCP ex-Minister Hasan Mushrif for alleged corruption

Maharashtra: ED-IT swoop on NCP ex-Minister Hasan Mushrif for alleged corruption

Thane: TMC takes off illegal hoardings put up near civic headquarters; complaint registered against...

Thane: TMC takes off illegal hoardings put up near civic headquarters; complaint registered against...

Mumbai: Bomb threat call to Dhirubhai Ambani school; cops to nab accused

Mumbai: Bomb threat call to Dhirubhai Ambani school; cops to nab accused

3-month timeframe to dispose consumer complaints, only on paper, in reality, it takes 3-5 years

3-month timeframe to dispose consumer complaints, only on paper, in reality, it takes 3-5 years