Action against me, Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh shows how PMLA is being misused: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut, who recently came out of jail following the court order, on Friday met NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and expressed serious displeasure over misuse of power.

Mr Raut said, “Anil Deshmukh was the Home Minister of Maharashtra. He has been in public life for over 30 years. His entire career has been spotless. He has worked with many big leaders. He led Vidarbha itself. However, the manner in which they (the Centre and probe agencies) took action against him, Nawab Malik and me shows how the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is being misused.” He said that finally Mr Deshmukh and he have reached home after fighting the battle legally.

Mr Raut said, “The PMLA has been enacted to prevent and take action against people who are helping terrorists, who are associated with terrorists; not patriots like us.”

Mr Raut said he met Mr Deshmukh because of shared sufferings. “I know how the family feels at such a time. We wish that such incidents should not happen even with enemies. The power of the state was in our hands for two and a half years. Even during the UPA, we had power. However, we have never treated our political rivals like this,” he said.