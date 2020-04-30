Maharashtra economy to be hit hard due to coronavirus lockdown, says Sharad Pawar, hails Uddhav Thackeray's leadership

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the Maharashtra economy will be hit the most as the industrial and trading activities and related transactions were halted because of coronavirus lockdown. He said the similar crisis will prevail in various states and at the national level and the revival of economy will have to be done through dialogue.

Pawar, who had written letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25 seeking an additional grant of Rs 1 lakh crore for Maharashtra, at his web address said since last 40 days the industries and trade were closed in the state and there has been job losses during this period.

Pawar said the state government in its annual budget for 2020-21 had estimated revenue receipts of Rs 3,47,000 crore but as per the revised estimates the expected revenue shortfall would be Rs 1,40,000 crore. This is around 40% of the expected revenues and will have a huge hole in the state finances. NCP chief reminded his letter to PM Modi bringing to his notice the economic crisis in Maharashtra and at the national level because of coronavirus pandemic lockdown.