Download Aarogya Setu app immediately: Centre tells govt officials and staff to avoid COVID-19 transmission

The Centre on Thursday has issued an office memorandum on effective use of ‘’Aarogya Setu’’ app by all government officials and staff for breaking the chain of transmission of COVID-19. G Jayanthi, joint secretary in the department of personnel and training said all the officers, staff including outsourced staff working in Central Government should download ‘’Aarogya Setu’’ App on their mobile phone immediately.

Before starting for office, they must review their status on the App and commute only when it shows ‘’safe’’ or ‘’low risk’’ status. The Aarogya Setu app became the most-downloaded app in India with over 75 million downloads.

The officers and staff are advised that in case the App shows a message that he or she has a ‘’moderate’’ or ‘’high risk’’ calculated on the basis of Bluetooth proximity (recent contact with an infected person), he or she should not come to office and self-isolate for 14 days or till the status becomes ‘’safe’’ or ‘’low risk.’’

Joint Secretary (Administration) should ensure that these directions are strictly followed in the respective ministry and department. Further, ministries and departments may issue similar instructions to all autonomous and statutory bodies and public sector undertakings attached to them.

The ministries and departments have been asked to send report to the department of personnel and training.