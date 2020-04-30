Maha Govt warns stern action against heads of hospitals for delaying or denying admission and treatment for COVID 19 patients

Maharashtra government on Thursday issued a scathing order indicating a stern action against heads of the government, municipal and private hospitals in Mumbai and the rest of the state for either refusing or delaying treatment or admission of the COVID-19 patients causing delay in treatment and holding ambulances for long time. The order signed by the Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta will come into effect from 10 am on May 2.

The mobilisation of the ambulances within Mumbai limits should be controlled by the Disaster Management Department (DMD) of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Government order comes close on the heels of progressive COVID-19 positive cases as on April 29 surged to 9,915 with 432 deaths in Maharashtra. Of 9,915, 6,644 cases and 270 deaths are in Mumbai alone.

Any patient entering into hospital premises for the treatment of COVID-19 or not COVID-19 ailment should be immediately checked into casualty or screening clinic and after triage, patient may be shifted or admitted. Depending upon the site conditions the staging area may be created for screening and triage of the patient in isolation so that infections are not transmitted. No patient is to be turned away without examination and required intervention under any circumstances.