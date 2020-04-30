Slum areas pose difficulty in quarantine

Mumbai The H-East ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is one of the wards with a high number of slums in the east side of Santacruz, Khar and Bandra, where cluster cases of COVID-19 have been largely reported.

With over 313 positive cases recorded till April 29, it stands on the top 10 list of Coronavirus-hit wards, which has over 58 containment zones.

An official said, of the 313 cases recorded in this ward, 23 cases came out positive on Wednesday, with a previous record of 290 cases. Of the fresh 23 cases, 16 contracted COVID-19 due to contact cases.

This ward has a population of over 60% migrant workers, labourers and daily wage earners, who share a similar residential area with health workers like nurses and ward boys. With over 5.79 lakh population under its belt, the area comes under the BMC ward numbers 87 to 96.