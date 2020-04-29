Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC staffer who tested positive passes away; Twitter condoles his demise

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought normal life in India to a halt. However, even as people stay home, and businesses and public spaces remain shut, essential service personnel have been working overtime to manage the situation. Unfortuantely, even as they are lauded for their determined efforts to keep the virus at bay, many essential service personnel too have been affected.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday evening took to Twitter to say that an Inspector associated with the Assessment Department of the Corporation had passed away. He had earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
"Our very own, Shri Madhukar Haryan passed away today. He had devoted himself in the service of Mumbaikars & the needy. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with the Haryan family. He tested COVID positive," the BMC said.
The news has caused an outpouring of grief on social media as many took to Twitter to condole his demise. Some even spoke about their personal interactions with Haryan.
"I had personally know this official. A true gentleman and I deeply mourn his demise," wrote one Twitter user.
"Too many of our ppl r being lost in the line of duty. We shall b forever indebted to all of them. May his soul rest in peace. Even in their grief they shud b proud (sic)" wrote another.
Take a look at some of the other comments:
On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 2 deaths and 597 new novel coronavirus cases. As of Wednesday afternoon, the total number of positive cases reported in the state are at 9915, the Public Health Department of Maharashtra said. The total number of positive cases recorded thus far in India has crossed 31,700.
