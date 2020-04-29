First plasma therapy experiment successful in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, says Maha Health Minister Rajesh Tope

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the first experiment to use plasma therapy for treating a COVID-19 patient has been successful in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. He added that the second experiment will be conducted in the city's BYL Nair Hospital.

"The first plasma therapy has been successful in Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. We are carrying out a second experiment on another patient in BYL Nair hospital, also in Mumbai. We are hopeful that it will be successful as well," said Tope.

Earlier, on Tuesday, The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had said that convalescent plasma therapy has several risks which includes life-threatening allergic reactions and lung injury.

The ICMR added that convalescent plasma therapy is one of the several emerging therapies. However, there is no robust evidence to support it for routine therapy.