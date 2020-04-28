No evidence that plasma therapy can be used for COVID-19 treatment: Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that there is no evidence that plasma therapy can be used for the treatment of the novel coronavirus disease. However, the Ministry added that the therapy is being experimented. He further said that till it's approved no one should use it, it will be harmful and illegal.

"Plasma therapy is being experimented, however no evidence that this can be used as a treatment. National level study launched by ICMR to study efficacy," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.

Lav Aggarwal added that if the therapy is not used in proper manner, it could also cause life threatening complications.

He said, "Until ICMR concludes its study & a robust scientific proof is available, Plasma therapy should be used only for research or trial purpose. If plasma therapy is not used in proper manner under proper guideline then it can also cause life threatening complications."