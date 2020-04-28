No evidence that plasma therapy can be used for COVID-19 treatment: Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that there is no evidence that plasma therapy can be used for the treatment of the novel coronavirus disease. However, the Ministry added that the therapy is being experimented. He further said that till it's approved no one should use it, it will be harmful and illegal.
"Plasma therapy is being experimented, however no evidence that this can be used as a treatment. National level study launched by ICMR to study efficacy," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.
Lav Aggarwal added that if the therapy is not used in proper manner, it could also cause life threatening complications.
He said, "Until ICMR concludes its study & a robust scientific proof is available, Plasma therapy should be used only for research or trial purpose. If plasma therapy is not used in proper manner under proper guideline then it can also cause life threatening complications."
Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the plasma therapy trials on four COVID-19 patients of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital have given encouraging results. "The Central Government had given us permission only for limited trials of plasma therapy on serious patients at LNJP hospital. In the last few days, we have tried plasma therapy on four patients at LNJP hospital and till now the results are encouraging," said Kejriwal.
Also, the Centre had allowed Maharashtra Government to implement plasma therapy. Minister of Medical Education in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet, Amit Deshmukh, had said that the therapy will soon be begin in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Solapur.
Meanwhile, 1543 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, the total COVID-19 positive cases in the country are now 29,435. 684 patients were cured in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is now 23.3 per cent. This is a progressive increase in recovery rate, said Lav Agrawal.