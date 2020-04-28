Plasma therapy can cause life-threatening allergic reactions and lung injury: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said that convalescent plasma therapy has several risks which includes life-threatening allergic reactions and lung injury.

The ICMR added that convalescent plasma therapy is one of the several emerging therapies. However, there is no robust evidence to support it for routine therapy.

In a series of tweets ICMR wrote, "Currently, there are no approved, definitive therapies for #COVID19. Convalescent plasma is one of the several emerging therapies. However, there is no robust evidence to support it for routine therapy. @US_FDA has also viewed it as an experimental therapy (IND)."

"#COVID19 convalescent plasma therapy comes with its own share of technical challenges, like antibody titer testing. There are also several risks of using this therapy including life-threatening allergic reactions and lung injury," ICMR added.