Coronavirus in Mumbai: Mantralaya and New Administrative Building to be fumigated; will be closed on April 29 and 30

Meanwhile, in view of the deaths of three policemen in the last three days due to COVID-19 disease, the Mumbai Police have asked their personnel who are above 55 years of age with pre-existing ailments to go on leave as a precautionary measure, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Besides, police personnel who are above 52 years of age and have existing medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension etc. have also been asked to stay at home for now.

Also, looking at the alarming spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and state government officials have sealed 930 areas in Mumbai.

The BMC has released a fresh list of containment zones or red zones areas sealed by the civic body. According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the number of containment zones in Mumbai climbed by 117, taking the total to 930.

Meanwhile, 522 news cases and 27 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today (Tuesday). Total 8590 positive COVID-19 cases and 369 deaths have been reported in the state till date. Mortality Rate stands at 4.30%, said Maharashtra Health Department.