Maharashtra: 'Dynamic Cyber Security Platform In The Offing,' Says Fadnavis

PTI

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday assured the state legislative assembly that the government is in the process of making a dynamic cyber security platform to curb cybercrimes in Maharashtra. It will start functioning in the next 4-5 months. State government has invited tenders and called 17 best IT companies in the world to participate in the bidding process and help the Maharashtra government set up this cyber security platform.

Fadnavis has made this statement after Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president and MLA Varsha Gaikwad demanded concrete policies to protect women from being targeted in crimes like deepfake videos.

“Women are being targeted by Artificial Intelligent (AI) and deepfake technologies. Recent cases where videos of prominent actors, citizens and even the Prime Minister are being morphed and circulated. They look identical and are difficult to decipher real from fake. Does the government have any plan in place to combat such crimes?” asked Gaikwad.

Gaikwad added that such technology is being used to manipulate and alter public opinion. She said, “The feeling of insecurity among women has risen. Such technology is going to get more prevalent in the future. As a result, the crime rate will also increase in the segment. Therefore, strategic plans need to be in place to tackle the phenomenon.”

Leading companies involved in the project

Responding to Gaikwad's question, Fadnavis said a dynamic cyber security platform will be created to prevent cybercrime. “The platform will integrate banks, NBFCs and social media sites. Issues such as money stolen from bank accounts or posts that hurt religious sentiments would be tackled through this platform. Seventeen companies like Tech Mahindra, L and T, Tata and others from all over the world are involved in this project. The tender for this project has been floated,” Fadnavis said, adding that the force will be ready by April-May 2024 and such cyber crimes would be curbed.

Moreover, Congress leader Nana Patole has asked the state government about what the IT cell of Maharashtra Police is doing on the online betting apps. If citizens are being cheated the state government can't show helplessness. That is what my question is what will the state government do to stop if people are being cheated? Patole asked.

Foreign companies should share data: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said “It is not a matter of cheating. People are gaining and losing money on the internet. The gambling which we stop physically is being run on the cyber. They have made different channels through WhatsApp and Telegram apps. State police IT department has no right to ask WhatsApp and Telegram to share particular information because these apps are running from America. The Union Government is thinking that foreign companies should share data when they will be asked for.

Fadnavis also said that drugs are being ordered through Instagram using code words. money has been paid through online payment gateway line Google Pay and drugs.