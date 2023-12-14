FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudsters Dupe Over 30 People In Table Reservation Scam At AB Celestial Floating Restaurant | FPJ Cyber Secure

A 53-year-old hotelier has lodged a complaint with the Bandra Police, alleging that unknown cyber fraudsters have defrauded more than 30 people on the pretext of reserving a table at AB Celestial Floating Restaurant through advance payment.

Details of scam

According to information received from the Bandra Police, the complainant, Chetan Bhende (53), stated in the complaint that he owns a floating restaurant named A B Celestia in Bandra Worli Sea Link in the Arabian Sea at Bandra (West), which was started in the year 2016.

All necessary government permissions were obtained to start the floating restaurant. The restaurant was closed during the Corona period, and subsequently, A B Celestial is closed due to the construction work of the Versova Sea Link Coastal Road.

Case registered

A police officer said that a person called Bhende and informed him that he had booked a table at A B Celestial for Rs 5000. The caller told Bhende that, after searching on Google, he found the number of a person named Manoj Sharma and took Rs 5000 from him through a QR code.

Police stated that, so far, Bhende has received about 30 calls for online booking, leading to his decision to file a complaint with the police.

The police officer mentioned that in this case, an FIR has been registered under section 419 of the IPC and IT Act 66 (C), and an investigation has been initiated.