FPJ Cyber Secure: YouTuber Files Police Complaint After Nude Videos Go Viral; Hacker Gains Access to CCTV, Posts Explicit Content On Social Media | FPJ Cyber Secure

A YouTuber lodged a police complaint after learning from a friend on Saturday that his nude videos were going viral on social media platforms. A 21-year-old youth from Bandra (West) found out that some unknown person had gained access to the CCTV installed in his house and obtained his personal photographs in which he comes out of the bathroom without clothes after taking a bath.

Details of case

On November 17, when the victim came out of the bathroom after taking a bath, the hacker made the video without his knowledge, and it was soon posted on the social media platform.

A police official said that the cyber team of the police station is tracking the Internet Protocol (IP) addresses with the help of technical support to trace the person who gained illegal access to the CCTV system. A request has also been sent on social media to remove the video.

The YouTuber, who works as an eSports player, came to know about the video being posted on social media when he received a call from his friend on Saturday.

Victim lodges complaint

In the complaint, he said that an unknown person has gained illegal access to the CCTV camera installed in his bedroom. The video has gone viral after the person shared the video on Instagram, Telegram, and other social media platforms.

A police officer said the police were investigating who had obtained the CCTV details illegally. In this case, the police have registered an FIR under sections 500 and 501 of the IPC and under IT Act 66 (C), 66 (E), 76 (A).