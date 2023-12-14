 FPJ Cyber Secure: YouTuber Files Police Complaint After Nude Videos Go Viral; Hacker Gains Access To CCTV, Posts Explicit Content On Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: YouTuber Files Police Complaint After Nude Videos Go Viral; Hacker Gains Access To CCTV, Posts Explicit Content On Social Media

FPJ Cyber Secure: YouTuber Files Police Complaint After Nude Videos Go Viral; Hacker Gains Access To CCTV, Posts Explicit Content On Social Media

The YouTuber, who works as an eSports player, came to know about the video being posted on social media when he received a call from his friend on Saturday.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure: YouTuber Files Police Complaint After Nude Videos Go Viral; Hacker Gains Access to CCTV, Posts Explicit Content On Social Media | FPJ Cyber Secure

A YouTuber lodged a police complaint after learning from a friend on Saturday that his nude videos were going viral on social media platforms. A 21-year-old youth from Bandra (West) found out that some unknown person had gained access to the CCTV installed in his house and obtained his personal photographs in which he comes out of the bathroom without clothes after taking a bath.

Details of case

On November 17, when the victim came out of the bathroom after taking a bath, the hacker made the video without his knowledge, and it was soon posted on the social media platform.

A police official said that the cyber team of the police station is tracking the Internet Protocol (IP) addresses with the help of technical support to trace the person who gained illegal access to the CCTV system. A request has also been sent on social media to remove the video.

The YouTuber, who works as an eSports player, came to know about the video being posted on social media when he received a call from his friend on Saturday.

Victim lodges complaint

In the complaint, he said that an unknown person has gained illegal access to the CCTV camera installed in his bedroom. The video has gone viral after the person shared the video on Instagram, Telegram, and other social media platforms.

A police officer said the police were investigating who had obtained the CCTV details illegally. In this case, the police have registered an FIR under sections 500 and 501 of the IPC and under IT Act 66 (C), 66 (E), 76 (A).

FPJ Cyber Secure

FPJ Cyber Secure |

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Pune teen held for hacking 90,000 admit cards of MPSC’s Group B and C exam
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jogeshwari-Gym Stabbing Case: Police Brave Cold Weather & Villagers' Suspicion, Boy Helps Nab...

Jogeshwari-Gym Stabbing Case: Police Brave Cold Weather & Villagers' Suspicion, Boy Helps Nab...

Landlord Best Judge Of His Residential ...

Landlord Best Judge Of His Residential ...

Mumbai: Kid's Innocence Help Oshiwara Police Capture Fugitive Accused Of Stabbing Friend In UP...

Mumbai: Kid's Innocence Help Oshiwara Police Capture Fugitive Accused Of Stabbing Friend In UP...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudsters Dupe Over 30 People In Table Reservation Scam At AB Celestial Floating...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudsters Dupe Over 30 People In Table Reservation Scam At AB Celestial Floating...

Bombay High Court Upholds Reduction In Penalty For Owner Of Rajasthan Royals Franchisee; ₹98.35 Cr...

Bombay High Court Upholds Reduction In Penalty For Owner Of Rajasthan Royals Franchisee; ₹98.35 Cr...