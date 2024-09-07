 Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges BMC Chief To Drop 1st Attempt Pass Condition For Recruitment In Civic Body
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges BMC Chief To Drop 1st Attempt Pass Condition For Recruitment In Civic Body

The BMC, the country’s richest civic body, is expected to fill up 2,000 vacancies for various positions shortly. The civic body is, however, facing criticism over the long list of eligibility criteria it has come out with.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 08:45 AM IST
Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | Facebook

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday requested the BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani to drop the recruitment condition that a candidate must have cleared Class 10 and graduation exams in the first attempt.

“One of the conditions for recruitment is that the candidate should have cleared the 10th and graduation examinations in the first attempt. You may be aware that some bright students, due to some familyrelated or unavoidable reasons, cannot clear such exams in the first attempt,” Fadnavis wrote in a letter to Gagrani.

“They feel that such a condition is unjust. Such conditions should be dropped from the recruitment procedure,” the letter said. Notably, the former CM posted the letter on X (formerly Twitter). The BMC is currently under an administrator (commissioner) as elections to the civic body are pending for more than two years.

