FPJ Exclusive: 'More People Are Now For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Festival', Says BMC Ganeshotsav Coordinator Prashant Sapkale

Prashant Sapkale, Deputy Commissioner (Zone II) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Ganeshotsav Coordinator | FPJ

Mumbai: In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Prashant Sapkale, Deputy Commissioner (Zone II) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Ganeshotsav Coordinator, sheds light on the extensive preparations and environmental initiatives undertaken by the BMC ahead of the Ganeshotsav celebrations, which begins on September 7. Sapkale emphasized the BMC's dedication to ensuring an eco-friendly festival while providing citizens with the best possible facilities.

Speaking with FPJ, he highlighted the numerous measures the BMC has implemented to streamline preparations for Ganeshotsav this year. "From the beginning of Ganeshotsav, we have been taking care of everything, including road repairs to ensure a smooth procession, trimming of trees, and granting permissions for mandaps. The aim is to create an environment that facilitates a safe and enjoyable festival," he stated.

Sapkale was particularly proud of the BMC's proactive stance on promoting eco-friendly practices, long before national guidelines were issued. "Since 2020, the Central Pollution Control Board has been issuing guidelines for an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, but the BMC has been making efforts since 2012. We are the first municipal corporation to follow and promote eco-friendly Ganeshotsav. We've even built artificial lakes at open spaces and we make sure the water after immersion goes will not harm the environment, and more people are now choosing these lakes for immersion. The BMC has gone above and beyond to facilitate the shift toward eco-conscious celebrations."

"We have designated spaces for local artists, or murtikars, to create idols and provided materials for making eco-friendly idols. The shift towards sustainability is catching on, and we are playing a pivotal role in that transformation," he said.

The BMC has further enhanced accessibility for eco-friendly practices. "We called each ward to identify large open spaces and received a great response. We facilitate the citizens by providing soil, electricity, mandaps, water—everything needed for a smooth celebration. Marketing was a key focus too. We compiled lists of eco-friendly Ganesh idols and decoration materials and partnered with online platforms like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Blink-it to ensure these materials were easily available to the public at the click of a button. This initiative has been a big success.

"He pointed out the significant shift in public perception towards eco-friendly idols. "Ten years ago, people were questioning the need for an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav. Today, people are starting to question the use of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols as they become more aware of the environmental damage they cause," he said.

For the first time, the BMC has shifted all applications for public Ganesh pandals online, receiving an overwhelming response. "We received 3,326 applications for Ganesh pandals this year, and 2,462 have already been granted permission for installation on public roads, footpaths, and other public spaces," Sapkale shared.

This digital transformation, according to Sapkale, will serve as a valuable learning experience for future Ganeshotsav celebrations. "We are using this year to observe the demand and psychology of devotees through the number of registrations. Based on these insights, we will fine-tune our plans for next year," he explained.

For the first time, the BMC is considering a one-window scheme for granting permissions to public Ganeshotsav mandals. Groups that have complied with government rules for the past ten years will be granted permission for five consecutive years, streamlining the process and cutting through unnecessary bureaucracy. In an additional tech-driven move, QR codes will be placed outside mandaps this year.

"We are placing QR codes outside the mandaps of Shri Ganesha idols. These codes will provide information about nearby artificial lakes, making it easier for devotees to find eco-friendly immersion spots. This is a big step toward promoting green practices," Sapkale emphasised.

Looking ahead to the upcoming celebrations, Sapkale said, "The BMC has rolled out a comprehensive plan to make this year's Ganeshotsav an environmentally friendly affair. One of our initiatives is to make a list of artificial lakes available on Google Maps, allowing citizens to find the nearest lake for eco-friendly immersion with ease."

The senior civic official emphasised that the BMC is well-prepared for the festival, "Our goal is to promote environmental awareness and responsibility while ensuring a festive and enjoyable atmosphere for all. By providing information about artificial lakes and promoting home delivery of eco-friendly Ganesha idols, we are encouraging citizens to adopt sustainable practices."