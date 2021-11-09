Maharashtra: Diwali celebrations were noisier this year

This year’s Diwali witnessed increased noise levels across the state as compared to last year. According to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board’s (MPCB) survey, the overall daytime noise level during Diwali increased by 1.5 per cent and the overall nighttime noise level by 2.77 per cent. Dr V Motghare, MPCB’s joint director, however, attributed high decibel levels to various factors other than firecrackers.

He said last year there was barely any activity owing to the Covid-induced lockdown. This year, though, industrial activity is at its full strength, and so is vehicular traffic. This, he said, could have also contributed to increased noise levels. As part of its annual exercise, the MPCB measured noise pollution caused by firecrackers at 152 places across the state.

At 71.66 decibels, the Vasai-Virar region recorded the highest rise in daytime noise level by 10.55 per cent. South Mumbai ranked third, with daytime noise levels at 76.79 decibels in comparison to 70.09 decibels last year. This is a rise of 6.7 per cent. Mira Bhayandar recorded the second-highest rise in noise level by 9.9 per cent with 71.32 decibels this year.

The nighttime noise level in south Mumbai rose by 19.33 per cent as compared to last year. While last year it was 59.04 decibels, this year the MPCB recorded 70.45 decibels. The second-highest nighttime noise level was recorded at 63.44 decibels in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur region, while the third-highest was in the western suburbs of Mumbai at 65.22 decibels.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 09:13 AM IST