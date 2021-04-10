Maharashtra: District level control room to be set up to ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir

Mumbai: In a big move, the state government, amid reports of acute shortage and sale at inflated rates, on Saturday has directed the district collectors to set up a control room to ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir injections in the state. The Health Commissioner Dr Ramaswamy has sent the communication also asked the district collectors to address the complaints with regard to sale of Remdesivir at higher price especially from chemists and pharmacists.

The government’s move came days after the Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Food and Drug Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane held a meeting with the producers of Remdesivir vials and asked them to increase the production and cap its price. Tope had asked the Commissioner to put in place a separate mechanism to streamline the supply of Remdesivir in the wake of rise in its demand due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Today’s decision is also important as the state government has received a series of representations against the sale of Remdesivir in black market.

A public health officer told Free Press Journal, “The demand for Remdesivir is increasing mainly in private hospitals due to the increasing flow of the Covid-19 patients. The use of Remdesivir is quite high in private hospitals that is also putting constraints on its availability. The establishment of control rooms in every district will help ensure smooth supply. The district collectors have been asked to receive complaints also at the Oxygen Control Room functioning under the Resident Deputy Collector in every district and they should resolved them by roping in Food and Drug Administration personnel.” Further, he said a technical committee will also be set up in every district to ensure that the Remdesivir is being used properly in private hospitals.

Dr Ramaswamy has also directed the state-level FDA department to contact the state-level control room and take appropriate action if needed.