Swinging into action to regulate availability, administration supplies 1,000 doses of Remdesivir to hosptials

BHOPAL: The district administration supplied 1,000 doses of Remdesivir to hosptials on Saturday. Collector Avinash Lavania informed on the day that the district administration had made arrangements for 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to hospitals according to their demands.

Earlier, the district administration swung into action to regulate the supply of Remdesivir injection directly to the hospitals according to their demands. Instead of keeping the supplies open to individuals, the administration focused on direct supply to hospitals according to the requirement of Covid patients. Individual purchases have, reportedly, created a shortage of the Remdesivir injection.

Teams of the food and civil supplies department have been constituted to check hoarding and black-marketing of the Remdesivir injection. The teams are monitoring the situation at the medical stores in the state capital. The Remdesivir injection is pushed to prevent lung infection in Covid patients. Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur are facing an acute shortage of the Remdesivir injection.

Those medical shops which had stocks of Remdesivir have been closed after their stock exhausted as it was leading to a law and order problem for the administration. According to the chemists, normal supply of Remdesivir in the market is likely to resume by April 15.

‘Stocking up led to shortage’

"One injection of Remdesivir has to be pushed per day in case the lungs are infected by over 40 per cent. But, on the basis of doctors’ prescriptions, people used to stock up on 10 injections at a time. This led to an acute shortage of the Remdesivir injection in the market. So, we’ve ensured direct supply to hospitals according to their demands. We’re monitoring hoarding and black-marketing of Remdesivir. After exhausting the stock of Remdisivir, we’ve closed the shops as it was leading to an unnecessary rush at the medical stores and creating law and order problems," said Devendra Chaudhary, tehsildar.